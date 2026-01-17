Transfer news and rumours today: Man Utd youngster exit, Crystal Palace rejected, James Ward-Prowse lifeline

By Ben Knapton | 17 Jan 2026 09:38

Leeds United are eyeing a transfer swoop for a 17-year-old Manchester United protege, according to a report.

The Whites have already bolstered their ranks with one notable signing this month, capturing Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Daniel Farke welcomed Buonanotte to Elland Road after his underwhelming stint at Chelsea, and Leeds are now said to have registered their interest in an Old Trafford talent.

According to Football Insider, the newly-promoted Premier League side are now after Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher, whom Man United are open to letting leave in January.

The 2008-born playmaker has only made eight appearances for the Red Devils' Under-18 side without providing a goal or assist, and he is yet to make a senior Red Devils squad.

Ibrovic-Fletcher - who is a Serbia youth international - is also said to be willing to leave the Theatre of Dreams to advance his career at another destination.

Sunderland have 'no interest' in signing Leicester attacker

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Elsewhere in the north, Sunderland supposedly have no interest in signing Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, despite previous claims to the contrary.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present for the Foxes in the 2025-26 Championship season, registering five goals and seven assists from 26 second-tier appearances in the current campaign.

However, Fatawu's efforts have only helped the Foxes achieve an underwhelming 12th-placed ranking in the Championship table, four points below Watford - who have a game in hand - in the final playoff place.

Rumours have been circulating about Sunderland potentially offering Fatawu a route back to the Premier League, but Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie has shot down those claims.

Downie adds that the Ghana international was offered to the Black Cats last summer, but the Wearside club pursued other targets and also have alternative names in mind in 2026 too.

Sunderland recently signed young winger Jocelin Ta Bi from Israeli club Maccabi Netanya, who received £3m from Regis Le Bris's side for the transaction.

James Ward-Prowse to be handed Premier League lifeline?

© Imago

Further south, West Ham United outcast James Ward-Prowse could apparently be handed a Premier League lifeline after being banished from Nuno Espirito Santo's Irons group.

The midfielder started each of West Ham's first five Premier League games of the season but has not made another appearance since; his last outing came against Crystal Palace on September 20.

Ward-Prowse memorably endured a testing time under Santo at Nottingham Forest last season, and the Portuguese has supposedly now banned the Englishman from taking part in first-team training sessions.

While Santo's own future at the London Stadium is far from certain, if the manager is kept on for the rest of the season, Ward-Prowse must seek an exit in January if he is to play any minutes between now and the end of the campaign.

According to The Sun, Burnley have now taken an interest in the former Southampton stalwart and are contemplating a loan move, but they are yet to approach West Ham over a deal.

Ward-Prowse has 18 months left to run on his contract with West Ham, whom he has banked eight goals and 12 assists for in 73 appearances across all tournaments.

Crystal Palace 'fail' with first striker bid

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Across the capital, Crystal Palace have allegedly seen their first bid for teenage Angers striker Sidiki Cherif knocked back.

The Eagles currently have Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eddie Nketiah and Christantus Uche as options up front, but the former is being heavily linked with an exit at some point in 2026.

Juventus are thought to be advancing in talks to sign the Frenchman, who could be one of four high-profile Palace exits in 2026 alongside head coach Oliver Glasner, Marc Guehi and Adam Wharton.

Angers' Cherif has been identified as a possible Mateta successor, but according to journalist Santi Aouna, Angers have turned down Palace's first offer of a £3.5m loan fee and £10.4m buy option.

The French club are supposedly looking for a straight sale for between £21.6m and £26m, but some members of the Palace hierarchy are reluctant to fork out that sum for an embryonic attacker.

Cherif has scored four goals in 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season and has two and a half years left to run on his contract with Angers.