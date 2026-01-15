Transfer news and rumours today: Aston Villa striker update, Antoine Semenyo 'replacement', Leeds United signing

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Jan 2026 21:22 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 21:26

Aston Villa are reported to still be interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Besiktas this month.

Unai Emery's men will face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, and they will hope that number nine Ollie Watkins can lead them to victory.

The Lions are third in the table, but they would arguably be much closer to league leaders Arsenal had Watkins performed better, with the Englishman having scored just seven goals in 29 appearances this season in all competitions.

It is no surprise that Sky Sports News have claimed that Villa hold an interest in offensive additions this month, including Besiktas striker Abraham.

Any deal for the centre-forward may be dependent on the Turkish club's ability to sign a replacement, though they have been linked with Lorenzo Lucca of Napoli.

Bournemouth transfer news: Antoine Semenyo replacement

Bournemouth have identified Vasco da Gama winger Rayan as a replacement for Antoine Semenyo, the latest report has claimed.

The Cherries' form of late has been poor, with the club failing to win 12 of their last 13 games in all competitions.

Fans will be concerned that the team's streak could worsen now that key attacker Semenyo has joined Manchester City, leaving them light up front.

Failure to reinforce the squad this January would damage Andoni Iraola's chances of guiding the team to a top-half finish.

Sky Sports News claim that Bournemouth have opened talks with Brazilian side Vasco da Gama for winger Rayan, with the 19-year-old eyed as the long-term successor to Semenyo.

Leeds United confirm signing in January

Leeds United have confirmed the arrival of Facundo Buonanotte on a loan deal until the end of the season from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Daniel Farke's side are in a strong position in the Premier League, as while they are in 16th place, their tally of 22 points is eight more than 18th-placed West Ham United.

The club could look to capitalise on their position by bringing in new signings, with Buonanotte the latest addition.

Brighton had loaned him to Chelsea, but after making just eight appearances for the Blues, the attacker has joined Leeds for the rest of the campaign.

If Buonanotte can link well with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, then Leeds supporters should be confident that the team can achieve survival.