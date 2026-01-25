Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Emiliano Buendia keeps Unai Emery in title race

By Anthony Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 16:20 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 16:54

Aston Villa reaffirmed their Premier League title ambitions with an impressive 2-0 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Unbeaten at home in the top flight since late September, Eddie Howe's Magpies almost made a perfect start this weekend, but Sandro Tonali saw his effort saved by the legs of Emiliano Martinez with just 37 seconds on the clock.

The Italian midfielder was made to rue his miss less than 20 minutes later, when Emiliano Buendia opened the scoring with a brilliant strike from range - Villa's 13th goal from outside the box the season.

Around the hour mark, Villans substitute Leon Bailey - fresh after returning from his loan at Roma - was played in behind the Newcastle defence, but Malick Thiaw was able to get across to snuff out the former Bayer Leverkusen star's strike.

Late on, Ollie Watkins forced a great save from Nick Pope with a long shot, winning the corner that would lead to the visitors' sealer.

Newcastle failed to deal with the set piece, and after Morgan Rogers found Lucas Digne out wide, the Frenchman secured all three points for Unai Emery's side

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Newcastle's season has been one of inconsistency, and arguably the only thing the club could rely on (their strength at home) failed them this weekend.

Sunday's defeat marked the Magpies' first since late September, when they were downed 2-1 by Arsenal, and with Howe already facing questions about his future, more pressure is bound to come his way.

Notably, the Tyneside club have failed to win every Premier League game that Bruno Guimaraes has missed since his arrival (5D, 4L), and the St James' Park faithful will be hoping that their captain can make a swift return from his ankle issue.

As for Villa, they are just four points behind Arsenal before the Gunners face Manchester United, and Emery will be dreaming of denying his former employer the title.

However, the Villans had already lost Boubacar Kamara for the remainder of the campaign, and the boss will be concerned that Youri Tielemans - a player that he described as his 'son' - was forced off with an injury in the second half.

More positively, Amadou Onana returned to the starting lineup and delivered a strong performance on the way to collecting the points this weekend.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA HIGHLIGHTS

1st min: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) save

Emiliano Buendia goal vs. Newcastle United (19th min, Newcastle United 0-1 Aston Villa)

What a BEAUTY from Buendia! ?



St. James' Park is stunned. pic.twitter.com/YKoi7wGfQz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Newcastle drop deep and Villa work the ball through the middle of the park with a quick passing move.

After Rogers lays it off to Buendia, the number 10 lets fly from distance on the right of the box, hitting a dipping strike that travels across the goalkeeper and into the left-hand side of the net.

60th min: Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) block

Villa's Bailey is racing through on goal after being picked out by Onana, but the Magpies' Thiaw recovers well to block the winger's shot.

87th min: Nick Pope (Newcastle United) save

A great save from Nick Pope to deny Ollie Watkins! ❌ pic.twitter.com/UCuR731dZg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Ollie Watkins goal vs. Newcastle United (88th min, Newcastle United 0-2 Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins with a BULLET header in the final minutes! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/9tjxNJJwhV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Newcastle fail to properly clear a Villa corner, and Emery's men work the ball out wide to Digne on the left flank.

The full-back then gets his head up and picks out Watkins with a fine cross, allowing the striker to head home his side's second. Game over?

MAN OF THE MATCH - MORGAN ROGERS

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rogers may be yet to score a league goal in 2026, but he was quietly influential in Villa's win on Sunday.

The 23-year-old assisted Buendia's opener before having the wherewithal to pick out Digne late on, who then set up Watkins' header.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. ASTON VILLA MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle United 60%-40% Aston Villa

Shots: Newcastle United 15-14 Aston Villa

Shots on target: Newcastle United 4-8 Aston Villa

Corners: Newcastle United 6-5 Aston Villa

Fouls: Newcastle United 7-12 Aston Villa

BEST STATS

13 - Aston Villa have netted 13 goals from outside the penalty area in the Premier League this season, the most of any side in the competition and their most as a club in the top-flight since 2007-08 (16). Pinpoint. pic.twitter.com/SB7s15zPzB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2026

Joelinton has now received 52 yellow cards in the Premier League for Newcastle , the joint-most of any player for the club alongside Cheick Tioté. ?#NEWAVL pic.twitter.com/et9EY8mZ2b — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 25, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will travel to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to Premier League action against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

As for Villa, they are set to welcome Red Bull Salzburg to Villa Park in the Europa League on Thursday, prior to Brentford's top-flight visit on Sunday.