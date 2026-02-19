Qarabag 1-6 Newcastle: Anthony Gordon, Kieran Trippier explain on-field bust-up after historic Champions League win

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 08:45 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 08:51

Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier have opened up about their heated altercation midway through Newcastle United’s emphatic 6-1 win over Qarabag FK in the first leg of their Champions League knockout round playoff on Wednesday night.

Gordon became the fastest ever Englishman to score a Champions League hat-trick, netting three goals inside the opening 33 minutes to put the Magpies 4-0 up after Malick Thiaw had also helped himself to an early goal.

Newcastle’s No.10 was determined to add to his tally after being brought down inside the penalty area by Qarabag goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski shortly before half time.

Gordon confidently converted from 12 yards to become just the second player in Champions League history to score four goals in the first half of a match, after Luiz Adriano for Shakhtar Donetsk against BATE Borisov in October 2014.

However, as the players walked off at half time, Trippier and Gordon fiercely exchanged words and were separated by teammates, with the former left angered by the latter’s decision to not hand the penalty to another Newcastle player.

Trippier, Gordon share views on heated on-field exchange

Gordon was replaced on the 68th-minute mark and he acknowledged Trippier as he made his way off the pitch, suggesting the duo had made up and all had been forgiven.

Following Newcastle's biggest ever Champions League win, both players made light of the heated incident during a joint post-match interview with TNT Sports, with Trippier making it clear that he is keen to “move on”.

"Gordy had scored a hat-trick and I think the players are [wondering] why he needs to take a penalty,” said Trippier. “But also, he's our penalty taker so he wants to score goals, as everybody else does.

"Ultimately, he's our penalty taker. Listen, in football, emotions are high on the pitch at times. It is what it is. He scored four goals, he was unbelievable today and now we move on."

Sharing his thoughts, Gordon added: "I understand everyone's opinion because I want everyone to succeed. We're a team, we should be in it together, but I'm an attacker, I'm the penalty taker so I want to score as many goals as I possibly can.

"I understood everyone's opinion and emotions do get high but he's one of my closest teammates. He has been since I joined the club, he's done so much for me so he's alright."

Trippier comically replied: "Boxing gloves in training!"

© Imago / Vitalii Kliuiev

Newcastle on brink of last-16 UCL qualification thanks to Gordon

Head coach Eddie Howe went on to heap praise on Gordon, adding: "He was really, really good in that first half. I mean, I think he started the press.

"A number of his goals came from his attitude off the ball. I'm really pleased with his first goal as well because that was a key moment. It was a really good finish. He could have had more, but a very good display.”

Only Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (14) has more goal involvements in this season's Champions League than Gordon (12 - 10 goals, two assists), who has also surpassed Shearer as Newcastle's all-time UCL top scorer in a single season after his opening strike against Qarabag.

Newcastle have put themselves in an incredibly strong position to secure their spot in the last 16 and set up a tasty contest against either Chelsea or Barcelona.

Howe’s side will turn their attention to a tricky Premier League trip to Manchester City on Saturday night, before returning to St James’ Park for the second leg of their Champions League playoff with Qarabag next Tuesday.