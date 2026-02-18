Champions League: Anthony Gordon matches Harry Kane in Newcastle United’s Qarabag FK demolition

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Feb 2026 21:06 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 21:12

Anthony Gordon rewrote Champions League history with a four-goal haul in Newcastle United's 6-1 thrashing of Qarabag FK on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe’s side delivered a ruthless attacking display to silence the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium and take a commanding lead back to Tyneside for the second leg of their knockout round playoff.

Gordon was the architect of the victory, tormenting the Azerbaijani champions throughout a one-sided contest.

The 25-year-old scored four times in a blistering performance that not only secured the tie but also saw him etch his name into the European record books.

Champions League: Gordon shatters records in historic Baku rout

© Imago / Sportsphoto

According to statistics from Squawka, Gordon’s remarkable performance saw him become the first Newcastle player to score four goals in a single Champions League match.

The winger wasted no time making his mark by netting the fastest goal ever for the club in the competition before completing the quickest hat-trick by an English player in the tournament’s history.

Gordon's third goal also secured the record for the fastest hat-trick scored by an English club from kick-off as the hosts capitulated early on.

Anthony Gordon rewrote the Champions League record books tonight. ?



◉ Most goals for Newcastle in a single campaign (10)



◉ First Newcastle player to score four in a match



◉ Fastest hat-trick by an English player



◉ Fastest hat-trick for an English club from kick-off



◉… pic.twitter.com/ZgELMYJyn3 — Squawka (@Squawka) February 18, 2026

The forward's four-goal haul brings his total to 10 for the season, setting a new record for the most goals scored by a Magpies player in a single European campaign.

By reaching double figures on Wednesday, the forward became the second Englishman, after Harry Kane with 11 in 2024-25, to hit 10 goals or more in Europe's premier club competition.

10 - Anthony Gordon is just the second Englishman to reach double figures for goals in a single UEFA Champions League campaign, after Harry Kane in 2024-25 (11). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/mL7MPHNW4L — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 18, 2026

Champions League: Gordon's heroics nearly secure Newcastle's place in last 16

© Imago / Revierfoto

Wednesday's result will be a massive relief for Howe, who has watched his side struggle with consistency in the Premier League this season.

Newcastle are currently 10th in the table domestically, but their continental victory has put the Toon Army on the verge of reaching the tournament's round of 16.

With the tie effectively decided, the Magpies can now look forward to being in next week's draw, barring a catastrophic collapse at St James' Park.

Having not advanced past the group stage two seasons ago, Gordon's record-breaking performance has helped the Magpies all but reach an unprecedented stage of the competition.