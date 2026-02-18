Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Bodo/Glimt bag another big scalp as Club Brugge battle back

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Feb 2026 22:09 , Last updated: 18 Feb 2026 22:09

The final three first-leg fixtures in the 2025-26 Champions League knockout playoff round took place throughout Wednesday night.

Bodo/Glimt welcomed Inter Milan to the Aspmyra Stadion, Club Brugge came head-to-head with Atletico Madrid and Olympiacos faced up against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan: Bodo bag another big scalp

Bodo/Glimt bagged yet another big scalp on Wednesday night, brilliantly beating Inter Milan 3-1 at the Aspmyra Stadion to give them a two-goal advantage going into the second leg at San Siro.

Bodo were on the verge of elimination before spectacularly winning their last two league phase fixtures to secure their place in the knockout playoff round, and tonight's 3-1 win goes them a strong chance of extending their debut Champions League campaign.

Kjetil Knutsen's side have now defeated Manchester City (3-1 at home), Atletico Madrid (2-1 away) and Inter Milan (3-1 at home) this season alone, alongside victories against the likes of Celtic, Roma, Porto and Lazio in previous European campaigns.

The most northerly club in the Champions League took the lead through Sondre Fet but were almost immediately pegged back as promising youngster Francesco Pio Esposito smashed home from close range.

A quickfire double just after the hour mark ultimately handed Bodo the victory over the former finalists, with Jens Petter Hauge finding the top left corner before Kasper Hogh added a goal to his two assists.

The defeat leaves Christian Chivu's side on the brink of an early elimination from the Champions League, but last season's finalists do still have the chance to claw their way back into the tie at San Siro.

Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid: Goals galore as Club Brugge battle back

Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge produced a six-goal thriller in the Champions League on Wednesday night, with the two teams unable to be split in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Christos Tzolis proved the hero for Club Brugge, beating Jan Oblak and finding the bottom corner to score a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser and seal the 3-3 draw.

The Spanish side have had an inconsistent campaign, highlighted by beating Barcelona 4-0 just days before losing 3-0 to Rayo Vallecano in their last two outings.

Their inconsistency was on show once again tonight, with Atletico Madrid twice squandering leads before having to settle with the draw, including conceding a devastating late equaliser.

Julian Alvarez and Ademola Lookman scored at either end of the first half to give Atletico Madrid a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break, but Club Brugge battled back to level terms by the hour mark.

Raphael Onyedika scored just six minutes after the second half restart to halve the deficit, followed by Nicolo Tresoldi finding the net only 10 minutes later to level the tie.

Simeone could breathe a sigh of relief when Joel Ordonez turned into his own net to restore Atletico Madrid's lead with 10 minutes remaining, but Club Brugge staged a barrage on Oblak's goal in search of a late equaliser.

Tzolis eventually came up with the goods, showing great composure to find the bottom corner in the 89th minute and equalise the game for the second time.

Neither team appeared happy with the draw as both pushed for a late winner, but the pair were made to settle for the 3-3 scoreline, setting up an intriguing second leg meeting at Estadio Metropolitano.

Olympiacos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Super Schick seals Leverkusen revenge

Patrik Schick proved the hero on Wednesday night as the striker scored a quickfire brace to seal a 2-0 win for Bayer Leverkusen over Olympiacos.

The victory secures Bayer Leverkusen's revenge just weeks after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the Greek opponents in the league phase, when Costinha and Mehdi Taremi each found the net.

The German side appeared far stronger in this first-leg meeting though, and Schick's brace in the second half ultimately gives Bayer Leverkusen the advantage going into the second leg in Germany.

Schick showed superb composure to slot into the bottom corner and open the scoring on the hour mark, before the striker doubled his and Bayer Leverkusen's tally from a corner just moments later.

Kasper Hjulmand's side never truly looked threatened following the two goals, with Bayer Leverkusen strolling to the victory and giving them a significant two-goal advantage ahead of their second leg meeting at the BayArena at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Olympiacos will be tasked with overturning a two-goal deficit and claiming their third straight away victory in the Champions League this season, following league phase triumphs over Kairat Almaty and Ajax.