Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Feb 2026 21:11

Manchester City's ambitions to reclaim the Premier League title continue on Saturday when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens will be looking to close the gap on Arsenal at the top of the standings, while the Magpies are aiming to draw closer to the European places.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to watch this fixture.

What time does Manchester City vs. Newcastle United kick off?

Manchester City and Newcastle United will clash at 8:00PM on Saturday, February 21 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Manchester City vs. Newcastle United being played?

Man City will welcome Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,097.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch Manchester City take on Newcastle United on TNT Sports Ultimate or TNT Sports 1.

Online streaming

The Premier League meeting between Man City and Newcastle will also be available to stream via discovery+.

Highlights

Match highlights of Manchester City vs. Newcastle United will be available on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the programme set to begin at 10:25PM on BBC One on Saturday.

Who will win Manchester City vs. Newcastle United?

Manchester City have drawn closer to Arsenal at the top of the table in recent weeks, and after the Gunners already competed in their 27th league game earlier in the week, the Citizens will be aiming to close the gap once more.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are down in 10th after a disappointing campaign to date, but they will still have their sights set on hunting down the European places.

The Magpies are eight points behind Chelsea in fifth place, leaving plenty of work to do in the coming weeks, starting with aiming to get their revenge after losing to Man City in the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The Citizens demonstrated their superiority in that two-legged affair, and with the Magpies struggling in the league, Man City are certainly the favourites to claim all three points.