Manchester City injury, suspension news and return dates for Newcastle Utd clash: Haaland, Gvardiol, Doku latest

Manchester City will strive to stay within touching distance of Premier League leaders Arsenal when they take on Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday night.

These two sides have been familiar foes this term, with Saturday's encounter their fourth of the campaign, with a fifth clash set to take place in the FA Cup fifth round next month.

The Citizens have had the better of the fixture, winning two of their three meetings to date, although Newcastle were triumphant in their Premier League clash back in November 2025, when they won 2-1.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Newcastle United.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Jeremy Doku was forced off with a calf injury in the first half of Man City’s Champions League win over Galatasaray, but the winger is expected to return at some stage before the end of this month.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Savinho has missed Man City’s last 13 games with an unspecified injury, but it is thought that the winger could return at some stage before the end of this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery, and there is a chance the defender could miss the remainder of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic, who has made only two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

The midfielder may be able to return in time for the final fixtures of the Premier League season, and should certainly be back in time for the FIFA World Cup.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Haaland was absent from Man City's FA Cup squad against Salford City due to an injury concern, and the striker remains a doubt for this one against the Magpies.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Alleyne was taken off during the win against Salford City after sustaining a knock, leaving the defender as a doubt for Saturday's fixture.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.