Emil Krafth may have played final Newcastle game as Eddie Howe confirms fresh injury blow

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Feb 2026 18:17

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has confirmed a fresh injury blow for defender Emil Krafth, forcing the Magpies to remove him from their Champions League squad.

The 31-year-old Sweden international is one of the longest-serving players in Newcastle’s current squad having spent the last seven seasons at St James’ Park.

However, Krafth’s time in the North East has largely been plagued by injury and he has subsequently been reduced to 72 starts and 34 substitute appearances in all competitions since joining from Bologna for £5m in August 2019.

Krafth recovered from a broken collarbone at the beginning of 2025 and featured in nine Premier League games for Newcastle during the second half of last season, all as a second-half substitute.

The defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has since played just three times for the Magpies this term and has been sidelined since the beginning of November with a troublesome knee injury.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku on Tuesday ahead of Newcastle’s Champions League knockout round playoff first leg against Qarabag FK, Howe revealed that Krafth is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

© Imago

Krafth may have played final Newcastle game after undergoing knee surgery

"Emil has had an operation on his knee, so in all likelihood it looks like his season is over which is a real blow for us,” Howe told reporters.

“He first suffered the problem on international duty and we hoped he could come back and be OK.

“It was clear in training he wasn't going to get to the level needed and there needed to be a surgical intervention."

With just over three months of the season remaining, injury-plagued Krafth may have already played his final game for Newcastle, as his contract is due to expire at the end of June, with no suggestions at this stage that a new deal is being lined up.

In the short term, Krafth’s latest setback leaves Newcastle light in the defensive department, with Tino Livramento (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Sven Botman (back) also in the treatment room.

Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn and Lewis Miley - when fit - can all operate as full-backs, while Burn and Malick Thiaw are the only two available centre-back options for Howe.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and striker Yoane Wissa (knock) are also nursing injuries at present, but Howe has provided a positive update on the fitness of Joelinton ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Qarabag.