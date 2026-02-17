Preview: KuPS vs Lech Poznan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 17 Feb 2026 19:36

With KuPS and Lech Poznan failing to finish in the Conference League's top eight, they will now clash in a two-legged playoff tie, with the first leg to take place on Thursday at the former's Tammelan stadion.

The hosts ended the league phase in 21st place with seven points from six matches - they only avoided elimination due to goal difference - whereas their opponents finished 11th with 10 points.

Match preview

KuPS deserve immense credit for reaching this stage of the competition given they had failed to reach the league phase or group stage of a European tournament since 1990-91's UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

The home side were excellent from a defensive perspective last time out in the Conference League, holding FA Cup winners Crystal Palace to a 2-2 stalemate on December 18 despite the English team boasting a man advantage in the closing 17 minutes.

Miika Nuutinen's side were beaten 1-0 on Valentine's Day by Ilves in the Finland Cup, and though are second last in their group and will face elimination without improvement, they did claim the 2025 Veikkausliiga title.

KuPS' form has tailed off in recent weeks having triumphed in just one of their six most recent outings, a period in which they lost half of their games, scored five goals and conceded eight times.

The hosts avoided defeat in their three away fixtures in the Conference League this term, drawing twice, and they in fact only suffered one loss in their six matches in the league phase.

Lech Poznan ended the league phase two points from eighth-placed AEK Larnaca, and they can blame their failure to secure a top-eight finish on their poor start to the Conference League considering they won one and lost two of their opening matches in the competition.

The visitors come into Thursday's contest on the back of 3-0 and 1-0 victories, and while they were defeated in their prior two matchups, those were their only losses in 11 fixtures.

Niels Frederiksen's team have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games in all competitions, and their two consecutive clean sheets were as many as his side had managed in their previous seven.

Fans may be in for a tense affair considering both teams have found the back of the net in eight of Lech's past nine European away games.

Kolejorz were beaten in two of their three matches on the road in the Conference League, but their recent record away from home is positive considering they have drawn two, won three and lost just one of their past six outings on their travels.

KuPS Conference League form:

D

D

W

L

D

D

KuPS form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

L

L

Lech Poznan Conference League form:

W

L

L

W

D

W

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

W

W

Team News

KuPS left-back Antwi Clinton is suspended for the first leg due to the red card he received against Palace, and his dismissal could give Taneli Hamalainen an opportunity to impress.

Valentin Gasc is a likely inclusion in midfield due to Doni Arifi's exit, while Piotr Parzyszek and Joslyn Luyeye-Lutumba may start up front.

Lech Poznan midfielder Timothy Noor Ouma is at risk of suspension, so he will have to be careful alongside Antoni Kozubal.

Radoslaw Murawski would have been an option in the middle of the pitch, but the Polish star is a doubt due to a leg injury, and he could be forced to remain on the sidelines.

Centre-forwards Mikael Ishak and Luis Palma have scored five and two goals respectively in the Conference League this season, and the duo should be expected to feature in attack.

KuPS possible starting lineup:

Kreidl; Armah, Ward, Lotjonen, Hamalainen; Voutilainen, Gasc, Oksanen, Ruoppi; Luyeye-Lutumba, Parzyszek

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Pereira, Monka, Skrzypczak, Gurgul; Rodriguez, Ouma, Kozubal, Ismaheel; Ishak, Palma

We say: KuPS 1-1 Lech Poznan

With a second leg to come, neither side may be willing to open up and expose their defences in pursuit of a winner.

Lech Poznan might not have excelled away from home in Europe this season so far, but they have rarely been beaten on the road in recent matches, so perhaps they will be able to avoid defeat once again.

