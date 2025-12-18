Crystal Palace 2-2 KuPS: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Eagles miss out on automatic last-16 Conference League qualification

By Matt Law | 18 Dec 2025 22:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 22:43

Crystal Palace missed out on automatic qualification for the last-16 stage of the Conference League on Thursday night, with the Eagles held to a 2-2 draw by KuPS at Selhurst Park.

A victory would have been enough for Oliver Glasner's side to finish in the top eight and therefore secure a position in the round of 16, but the Eagles have instead been made to settle for 10th.

As a result, the Premier League club will be seeded in the knockout phase playoffs.

Christantus Uche had sent Palace ahead on home soil, but the away team turned the game around at the start of the second period, scoring through Piotr Parzyszek and then Ibrahim Cisse.

KuPS had Clinton Antwi sent off for a rash challenge before Justin Devenny levelled it at 2-2, but the hosts could not find a third in the final stages of the contest.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Palace head coach Glasner stuck to his word of making wholesale changes for the Conference League clash ahead of their Premier League game with Leeds United on Saturday.

Scoring twice without their main men was a positive, but two goals conceded at the start of the second period cost them, and ultimately their goal has not been secured.

Palace have only missed out on the top eight by two points, but Glasner would have known the risks when he named his starting XI, and a playoff will now be required to reach the next stage.

The draw for the knockout round playoffs will be held on January 16, with the two legs then being played at the end of February, and it is a tie that the Premier League side could do without.

That is the reality of the situation, though, and Palace still remain one of the favourites for the Conference League this season due to the immense quality in their squad.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. KUPS HIGHLIGHTS

Christantus Uche goal vs. KuPS (5th min, Palace 1-0 KuPS)

Absolutely brilliant ?



Christantus Uche gives Crystal Palace the lead with an incredible finish ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/HLHEX6e8fw — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 18, 2025

Palace make the breakthrough in the fifth minute of the match, and it is Uche on the scoresheet, with the 22-year-old finding the back of the net with a stunning finish.

It is an outside-of-the-boot strike from Uche - what a goal!

Piotr Parzyszek goal vs. Palace (50th min, Palace 1-1 KuPS)

KuPS find an equaliser against Crystal Palace ?



Their first away goal in the Conference League ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nxZs16sc0e — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 18, 2025

Palace are stunned here, as the visitors level the scores early in the second period through Parzyszek, who fires into the back of the net from inside the box following a swift counter. The pass was from Saku Savolainen, and Parzyszek finished it.

Ibrahim Cisse goal vs. Palace (53rd min, Palace 1-2 KuPS)

Incredible! ?



Two goals in three minutes and KuPS have turned this tie around against Crystal Palace ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/5nqxzUFguq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 18, 2025

KuPS have turned it around at Selhurst Park, with Cisse poking the ball into the far corner after Palace had failed to clear their lines from a corner - it is an untidy goal, but the visitors will not mind one bit.

Red card! Clinton Antwi (KuPS, 73rd min)

The visitors are reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute, as Antwi is sent off for a poor challenge on Will Hughes.

Justin Devenny goal vs. KuPS (76th min, Palace 2-2 KuPS)

Crystal Palace find their equaliser ?



15 minutes left on the clock and it's 2-2 at Selhurst Park ?



? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wEvDVpbWX2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 18, 2025

Palace level the scores at 2-2 in the 76th minute, with Devenny heading a brilliant cross from Tyrick Mitchell into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JUSTIN DEVENNY

Devenny came up with a late leveller for Palace on Thursday night, and it was an excellent all-round performance from the midfielder.

The 22-year-old also provided the assist for Uche to make the breakthrough at Selhurst Park, and he was the standout player on the field in this Conference League contest.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. KUPS MATCH STATS

Possession: Palace 56%-44% KuPS

Shots: Palace 14-3 KuPS

Shots on target: Palace 6-2 KuPS

Corners: Palace 10-1 KuPS

Fouls: Palace 10-14 KuPS

WHAT NEXT?

Palace's attention will now switch back to the Premier League, with the Eagles facing a trip to Elland Road on Saturday to tackle Leeds.

KuPS, meanwhile, will take part in the Finnish League Cup at the start of 2026, with their first match in the competition against VPS on January 31.