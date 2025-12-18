Arsenal injury news: Latest on 'setback' to key star as return timeline 'revealed' ahead of key Premier League fixtures

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Dec 2025 23:00 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 08:31

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz suffered a setback last month and is not expected to return from injury until the middle of January, the latest report has claimed.

The Londoners are preparing to face Everton on Saturday in the Premier League, a key game in the title race considering they only lead second-placed Manchester City by two points.

Mikel Arteta's side will not be at full strength for their clash against Everton, as while his squad is arguably the strongest in Europe, he is dealing with numerous injuries.

Defenders such as Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have both been ruled out, as has striker Havertz, who has not featured since the opening game of the season against Manchester United in August.

The Daily Mail claim that in the striker was days away from a return in November before he suffered an issue in training, and his setback last month will sideline him until January next year.

What games could Kai Havertz miss?

The 26-year-old is arguably Arsenal's best option up front, and his absence is a blow to Arteta, who may not be able to call upon the German for the next six games in all competitions, according to the report.

A return to the squad against Liverpool on January 8 has not been ruled out, but a more likely date would be the Londoners' clash against Portsmouth in the FA Cup three days later.

Missing such a period would see Havertz sit out of matches against Everton, Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Villa and Liverpool have already beaten Arsenal this season, while the Gunners were unable to beat Everton in the league last term.

Bournemouth also managed to win twice against Arteta's team in the 2024-25 Premier League season, and Havertz's absence in that period of the current campaign could be damaging.

Mikel Arteta's Viktor Gyokeres problem

There is no doubting that Arteta has the squad needed to compete for silverware, and given he has finished second in each of the past three seasons in the top flight, many fans and pundits have demanded that the Spaniard deliver success in the form of trophies.

Having signed striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, there was an expectation that the Swede would be the final missing piece, but the forward has struggled to settle in the Premier League.

The number nine has only scored once in his last 10 league appearances, and it is damning that midfielder Mikel Merino has looked more impactful as the team's focal point.

Continuing to field the underperforming centre-forward could cost the Gunners crucial points in the title race, but dropping him would sound alarm bells regarding the Swede's future at the Emirates.

With Manchester City just two points behind, Arteta must start the best lineup possible in every game, even at the expense of Gyokeres.