Viktor Gyokeres offered two pieces of advice by Arsenal legend as Mikel Arteta faces Gabriel Jesus dilemma

Viktor Gyokeres has been offered two pieces of advice by an Arsenal icon - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole - as the Sweden international continues to toil in front of goal.

The 27-year-old has gone five games without finding the back of the net in all tournaments since recovering from a hamstring problem, and his total tally for Mikel Arteta's men reads an underwhelming six goals from 19 matches in all tournaments.

The reigning Gerd Muller Trophy winner has only managed to find the back of the net four times in the Premier League since his big-money move, leading to questions about his suitability for Arteta's possession-dominant system after he thrived in Sporting Lisbon's counter-attacking setup.

Gabriel Jesus is now an option again for Arteta and has looked spritely in his two appearances since returning from an ACL injury, while Kai Havertz is not believed to be too far away from returning from a knee problem either, meaning that Gyokeres's place in the side could soon come under threat.

However, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has no doubts that the Scandinavian will return to scoring ways soon, so long as he does two things correctly - making the right runs and getting into the right areas.

"If you're going to be successful, you need different options to change games," Parlour told Sports Mole. "When you can't find a way, you've got the bench, and Jesus maybe can change it. Havertz can come on and play a different sort of style, so that's a bonus for Mikel.

"We've had loads of injuries, especially in defensive areas, but to have two players coming back who can score goals, who knows where the back of the net is, it's a big bonus for Mikel. You’re going to be under pressure to score goals, and Gyokeres knows that.

"In my team, we had four, sometimes five strikers in line for playing. [Dennis] Bergkamp, [Thierry] Henry, Kanu, [Sylvain] Wiltord, and Francis Jeffers even. You’ve got to have that depth in the forward line. We know Jesus is so experienced, he's won a title before with Man City, so he knows how to get over the line.

"Kai Havertz, a really experienced player. I know he's not that old, but he's still experienced in international football, so they're big players for the dressing room as well. Gyokeres, he's just got to try and get back to scoring goals, get into the right areas, make the right runs. I'm sure he'll get back to scoring goals.

"When you're looking at your bench, you can't have too many youngsters on it – you’ve got to have a bit of experience as well. And that's what he's got now with those two guys back."

After a handful of underwhelming Gyokeres displays and Jesus's strong cameos off the bench, some Gooners will no doubt be calling for the latter to start against Everton in Saturday's Premier League battle.

Those Arsenal fans will also have the argument of Jesus's exceptional record against Everton, as the Brazilian attacker has scored eight goals vs. the Toffees in the past, making them his joint-favourite opponent in terms of strikes alone alongside Watford.

While Gyokeres excels in the channels, and would be a better match physically against James Tarkowski and Michael Keane, the Sweden international is not as adept at creating chances on his own as Jesus is.

However, Jesus has played just 37 minutes of senior football since recovering from January's devastating ACL injury, and Arteta may still feel that it is too soon for the 28-year-old to be named in a starting lineup once again.

As a result, Gyokeres's place in the Arsenal XI is surely safe for now, but Jesus should be eyeing a start in next week's EFL Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace.

