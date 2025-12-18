Preview: Motherwell vs Dundee - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Dec 2025 14:11

Motherwell will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership when they take on Dundee on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine league fixtures, while the visitors have won just one of their last eight matches.

Match preview

Motherwell appointed Jens Berthel Askou as their new permanent manager during the summer, and the Danish boss has had a stunning start to life at his new club.

The Steelmen remained undefeated in all of their first 12 matches across all competitions, including six wins from six Scottish League Cup games, as well as one win and five draws in the Scottish Premiership.

While they eventually tasted defeat for the first time on matchday seven against Celtic, followed by a lacklustre loss to Falkirk, Motherwell have responded admirably in their subsequent outings.

Askou's side remained undefeated in the following nine Scottish Premiership matches, with the only exception being a disappointing 4-1 loss to St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

As a result of their superb league form, Motherwell have climbed to fourth in the league standings with 27 points from 17 matches, and they will be hoping to maintain their momentum and strengthen their top six standing with another win on Saturday.

© Imago

The hosts are undeniably the favourites heading into Saturday's encounter with Dundee, who sit 10th in the table and have accumulated only 13 points from their 17 Scottish Premiership fixtures.

After being appointed in the summer, manager Steven Pressley immediately came under fire as his side suffered shocking back-to-back losses to lower league opposition in their first two Scottish League Cup group games - confirming their early elimination from the competition.

Despite winning their last two group stage games, Dundee failed to maintain that momentum in the Scottish Premiership, failing to win any of their first five league games.

Pressley eventually won his first league match at the helm against Livingston in his sixth matchday, but wins have remained few and far between for the Dundee boss, with the manager still recording just three victories in the Scottish Premiership.

Alongside only four draws and 10 defeats - the most of any team in the league - Dundee sit 10th in the standings and only a point above 11th-placed Kilmarnock.

As a result, Pressley will be eager for his team to record a much-needed victory and avoid falling into the relegation zone.

However, Dundee's recent record in this fixture is far from positive, with Motherwell winning two and drawing one of their last three encounters.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D W D D W W

Motherwell form (all competitions):

D W D D W W

Dundee Scottish Premiership form:

D L L W L L

Dundee form (all competitions):

D L L W L L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Motherwell are without a number of players due to injury heading into this meeting, including Aston Oxborough, Eseosa Sule, Filip Stuparevic, Jordan McGhee, Sam Nicholson, Stephen Welsh and Zach Robinson.

Tawanda Maswanhise is also unavailable due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning Ibrahim Said may start alongside Elijah Just, Callum Slattery and Apostolos Stamatelopoulos in attack.

Meanwhile, Dundee are without Clark Robertson, Joe Westley and Ryan Astley due to ongoing injury problems.

Yan Dhanda and Cameron Congreve each scored in Dundee's 2-2 draw with Livingston last weekend, and the pair are expected to retain their places alongside Paul Digby, Ethan Hamilton and Tony Yogane in the middle of the park.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Gordon, Koutroumbis; Fadinger, Watt; Said, Just, Slattery; Stamatelopoulos

Dundee possible starting lineup:

McCracken; Samuels, Graham, Koumetio, Wright; Congreve, Digby, Dhanda, Hamilton, Yogane; Murray

We say: Motherwell 2-0 Dundee

Motherwell are undoubtedly the favourites heading into this clash with the struggling Dundee, and we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

