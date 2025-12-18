West Ham transfer news: Hammers join Sunderland, Leeds United in admiration of Serie A striker?

By Carter White | 18 Dec 2025 13:53

West Ham United have reportedly joined Leeds United and Sunderland in admiration of AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez.

The 24-year-old has been linked to a number of Premier League clubs, although Daniel Farke's side seem to be taking their January transfer attentions elsewhere.

Gimenez has struggled at San Siro since his February switch from Feyenoord in the Netherlands, where he was an elite Eredivisie marksman.

The Mexico international has managed just nine Serie A appearances so far in 2025-26, failing to make the net ripple.

The striker's influence in Italy has been hindered by a hamstring injury, with the player currently in the medical room of Milan.

© Imago / IMAGO / Buzzi

West Ham 'identify' Gimenez as striker target

According to Football Insider, a new Premier League side has emerged as a possible purchaser of Milan man Gimenez.

The report states that West Ham have identified the 24-year-old as a potential arrival during the January transfer window.

The Hammers could be afforded a free run at his signature, with the likes of Leeds and Sunderland supposedly lowering their interest in a deal.

It is understood that Gimenez could be available for as little as £25m this winter, possibly rising to a total of £30m.

Before then, West Ham will be looking to end their winless run when they visit Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

© Imago / Mark Pain

West Ham seeking Fullkrug replacement?

A fully-fledged Germany international, Niclas Fullkrug was tipped to shine in the rough and tumble of the Premier League.

The reality is that the 32-year-old has largely been a victim of a difficult period for the Hammers, with the striker failing to thrive in a challenging environment.

West Ham are supposedly looking to offload the forward during the winter window, with Gimenez earmarked as a possible replacement.