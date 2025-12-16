Chelsea transfer news: Where do Blues stand on potential Thiago Silva reunion?

By Darren Plant | 16 Dec 2025 17:08

Chelsea may seemingly be part of the conversation when Thiago Silva makes a decision on his next club.

In the summer of 2024, Silva returned to boyhood club Fluminense where he envisaged ending his career.

Silva - now 41 years of age - has since made 66 appearances in all competitions and helped Fluminense to a fifth-placed finish in Brasileiro this season.

However, widespread reports have emerged that the veteran is now angling for a return to Europe ahead of the winter transfer window.

© Imago

Where do Chelsea stand on Silva reunion?

Given the average age of Chelsea's squad, it is clear that someone like Silva is not an obvious target for the club's ownership.

Nevertheless, having won the Champions League with the West Londoners, Silva is a club legend, and he continues to have a link to the Blues.

As acknowledged in a report by Globo Esporte, Silva's family are settled in England's capital with his sons part of Chelsea's academy.

Therefore, Silva is eager to move back to Europe, whether that be with a Premier League club or a team in Europe.

The report suggests that Chelsea will be part of any conversation made over his next club. while the Italian media have linked him with a return to another former club AC Milan.

Silva may theoretically have a decision to make over whether he continues his playing career - and attempts to earn a place in Brazil's World Cup squad - or hang up his boots.

His contract with Fluminense runs out in June 2026 and any kind of extension looks highly unlikely at this stage, despite the starring role that he has played in 2025.

© Imago

Any other option for Silva?

A report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says that any option in the Middle East or MLS are behind Europe in the race for his signature.

Theoretically, Silva could be offered a coaching role by Chelsea if he cannot earn any kind of playing return.

Other proposals will likely arrive, but whether they are accepted or not could be dependent on whether they are in close proximity to London.