Wolves transfer news: Premier League club 'keeping tabs' on summer signing

Wolverhampton Wanderers may reportedly have the opportunity to cash in on a summer signing during 2026.

Rob Edwards has lost his first five matches as head coach to leave the West Midlands outfit 14 points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

As a result, Wolves officials will be considering the likelihood of relegation when they formulate their plans for the winter transfer window.

Multiple changes are expected to be made to the squad, it most recently being revealed that Fer Lopez is the subject of interest from a La Liga club.

However, as per Football Insider, another Wolves summer arrival has been identified as a potential target by a Premier League club.

Which Premier League club wants Moller Wolfe?

The report alleges that Brighton & Hove Albion have placed David Moller Wolfe on a shortlist of potential summer signings ahead of 2026-27.

He has made a total of eight starts and three substitute outings since his arrival at Molineux, contributing two goals and two assists down the left.

Moller Wolfe had dropped out of favour under Vitor Pereira, but it has been a different story under Edwards who has handed him five successive starts.

His recent improvement and the faith placed in him has seemingly alerted Brighton who could sense a chance to acquire a bargain.

Wolves were able to sign Moller Wolfe for a fee in the region of £10m and they may look to recoup their money if they are relegated to the Premier League.

Should Moller Wolfe represent Norway at the World Cup, there is scope for his valuation increasing, particularly when still only 23 years of age.

Do Brighton need a new left-back?

With Ferdi Kadioglu and Maxin De Cuyper being their two left-back options, Brighton have no immediate need to strengthen that side of their defence.

Nevertheless, Brighton's business model could allow for a big-money sale and a cheaper alternative being found, as would be the case with Moller Wolfe.

If a middle ground can be found with Wolves also making a profit, a deal could work for all involved.