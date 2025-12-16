Man City’s James Trafford transfer stance ‘revealed’ before January window amid interest from four clubs

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 09:15 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 12:01

Manchester City’s stance over the future of goalkeeper James Trafford has become clear ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 23-year-old academy graduate was re-signed by the Citizens from Burnley for £27m in the summer and he returned to the Etihad Stadium with the expectation of establishing himself as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Trafford started in each of Man City’s opening three Premier League matches this season, ahead of club legend Ederson who later secured a move to Fenerbahce.

However, Trafford is now playing second fiddle to fellow new recruit Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was quickly installed as City’s new first-choice goalkeeper following his deadline-day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma has been handed 13 consecutive Premier League starts and five more in the Champions League since moving to the Etihad, while Trafford has been reduced to just three outings in that time - two in the EFL Cup and one in the Champions League.

© Imago / Sportimage

Trafford ready to leave Man City amid interest from PL quartet

Trafford signed a five-year contract at Man City in July, but it is understood that the youngster now ‘wants out’ of the Etihad and is ready to leave in January in search of regular first-team football.

The goalkeeper allegedly chose Man City over other clubs in the summer after being led to believe that he would become first choice, but limited minutes have now put his World Cup hopes in jeopardy, with England head coach Thomas Tuchel insistent that members of his squad must be playing regularly.

Newcastle United were believed to be on the cusp of signing Trafford from Burnley in the summer before Man City triggered a matching rights clause to beat the Magpies to his signature.

It has been suggested that Eddie Howe’s side could reignite their pursuit of Trafford next month, while Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been credited with an interest.

Man City have ‘no intention’ of letting Trafford leave in January

However, according to Football Insider, Man City have no intention of allowing Trafford to leave in January, as they are not prepared to entertain the idea of a sale midway through the season.

Sources claim that Guardiola’s side will block any winter proposals and City’s desire to compete for trophies across all fronts is set to see Trafford remain at the Etihad until the summer at least.

Man City expert Steven McInerney from Esteemed Kompany has told Sports Mole that there is “zero chance” of Trafford leaving in the winter transfer window and it would be “silly behaviour” to sanction a mid-season exit.

The Citizens’ decision to keep Trafford could help accelerate the departure of fellow shot-stopper Stefan Ortega, who is keen to leave and is now effectively fourth choice behind summer arrival Marcus Bettinelli.