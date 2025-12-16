Newcastle injury news: Games Dan Burn will miss after Eddie Howe confirms major blow

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Dec 2025 11:11 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 12:05

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has delivered the latest update on the fitness of defender Dan Burn following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to rivals Sunderland in the Premier League.

Burn was withdrawn on the stroke of half time at the Stadium of Light after fracturing his rib and damaging his lung following a challenge from Nordi Mukiele.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment, and although he did not need to spend the night there, the damage suffered will force him to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Newcastle’s EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Fulham on Wednesday, Howe said: “Went under the radar the importance of Dan and losing him (against Sunderland), just for everything that he brings to the team, that was a big blow for us.

“I think he's been excellent in recent weeks so yeah, it's a rib problem with some issue with his lungs so we wish him well. It'll be probably around four to six weeks.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Burn ruled out for four to six weeks after injury blow

Howe has admitted that his Newcastle defence is “vulnerable”, with Sven Botman still recovering from a back problem while Kieran Trippier (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) remain unavailable for selection.

“The backline's an issue for us,” said the Magpies boss. “We don't have many injuries but we have a concentrated group of players that are out who all play the same position and whenever you get that you're stretched so our back line is looking vulnerable.

“With Sven Botman we're not entirely sure when he'll return, he's made good progress but I don't think he's ready to play yet.

“And then we've got Emil Krafth, Kieran Trippier still out and their target date will sort of be around the new year we think.”

Newcastle are also having to cope without first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has missed the last four games in all competitions with a groin issue and is targeting a return before the end of the year.

© Imago

Burn could miss more than seven Newcastle games due to injury

The absence of Burn comes as a blow for Newcastle, as the defender has been one of Howe’s most trusted first-team figures this term, with only Bruno Guimaraes (1,900) playing more minutes than the England international (1,863).

Should Burn be sidelined for at least four weeks, he will miss a total of seven matches in all competitions, including Newcastle’s EFL Cup tie with Fulham on Wednesday.

The Magpies will face Chelsea, Manchester United, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Leeds United in their next five Premier League fixtures during this period, before welcoming Bournemouth to St James’ Park for an FA Cup third-round tie on January 10.

Should Burn need more than four weeks to recover from his injury, then he could also miss Premier League encounters with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa, as well as Newcastle’s final two League Phase fixtures in the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven and holders Paris Saint-Germain.

Newcastle will conclude the month of January with a trip to Anfield to face reigning Premier League champions Liverpool where Burn could be fit to return, before playing host to Brentford on February 7.