Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Nick Woltemade scores own goal in Tyne-Wear derby

14 Dec 2025

Sunderland continued their excellent start to the Premier League campaign by beating Newcastle United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light during the first top-flight Tyne-Wear derby for 10 seasons.

The opening half between these bitter rivals was tense, and while the Black Cats had the better of the action, it was the Magpies' Nick Woltemade who had the only effort on target, though his header was easy to deal with for Robin Roefs.

Eddie Howe's striker was also the first to send the ball goalwards in the second half, but unfortunately for both himself and the visitors, it was his own goal as he headed Nordi Mukiele's cross beyond Aaron Ramsdale less than a minute after the interval.

Still behind at the hour mark, the Newcastle boss opted to make a triple substitution, bringing on Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, as well as Joe Willock, who came on for Sandro Tonali after the Italian was booked moments earlier.

The attacking reinforcements initially gave the visitors a boost, as Bruno Guimaraes combined with Willock to call Roefs into action with a ranged effort, before the captain saw another strike saved following a cross from Barnes, but their impact faded quickly.

The Sunderland shot-stopper remained largely unfazed throughout the game, and Regis Le Bris's men walked away with a victory, clean sheet and bragging rights from this feisty clash.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

When they were promoted, Sunderland fans could not have predicted being seventh in the table - six spots above Newcastle - at almost the halfway point of the season, but triumph on Sunday has put the club level on 26 points with sixth-placed Liverpool and fifth-placed Crystal Palace.

Key to the Black Cats' impressive return has been their home form, and Le Bris's side remain unbeaten on their own turf in 2025-26, the only Premier League club outside of Arsenal to be so.

Sunderland's victory also means that they have now won seven of the last 10 Tyne-Wear derbies in the top flight, while losing zero during that stretch that goes back to August 2011.

As for Newcastle, they came into this game having avoided defeat in the league for over a month, but the Magpies' rivals have kept them in the bottom half (12th) this weekend.

Howe's men were unfortunate to have conceded an own goal - just the second scored across all Premier League Tyne-Wear derbies after Demba Ba's in October 2012 - but they were arguably second-best regardless.

SUNDERLAND VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Nick Woltemade own goal vs. Newcastle United (46th min, Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United)

The Stadium of Light is rocking in the derby... because Nick Woltemade has just headed into his own net!

Sunderland work the ball out to the right flank, from where Mukiele whips a great cross into the box.

Woltemade tries to clear with a header, but the giant centre-forward heads the ball into his own goal, putting the Black Cats in front!

73rd min: Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United) save

Aaron Ramsdale denies Sunderland a stunning second!

Omar Alderete picks out Wilson Isidor on the right-hand side of the Newcastle box with a brilliant reverse pass, and the striker controls the ball on his chest before letting fly with a half-volley.

However, Ramsdale is equal to it and turns the shot out at his near post for a corner.

90+4 mins: Joe Willock (Newcastle United) foul

The Newcastle midfielder fouls goalkeeper Roefs, taking his legs out from under him.

This sparks a melee in the Sunderland box that results in all of Willock, Guimaraes, Isidor and Malick Thiaw receiving yellow cards.

MAN OF THE MATCH - GRANIT XHAKA

During what was a close game, Sunderland captain Xhaka was once again key in the Black Cats' engine room.

The midfielder is known for his passing, but he also engaged with Newcastle's physical midfield, winning 100% of his aerial duels, making two tackles and clearing the ball four times.

SUNDERLAND VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Sunderland 46%-54% Newcastle United

Shots: Sunderland 5-6 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Sunderland 1-2 Newcastle United

Corners: Sunderland 3-6 Newcastle United

Fouls: Sunderland 10-10 Newcastle United

BEST STATS

Granit Xhaka's game by numbers vs. Newcastle:



75 touches

21 passes in final third

6 duels contested

5 duels won

4 clearances

4 crosses

2 tackles

1 interception

1 chance created



What a signing he has been. ? pic.twitter.com/h9kDuWnlIY — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) December 14, 2025

Sunderland have won four consecutive league games against Newcastle for the first time in their history.



◉ 2-1 (2013)

◉ 1-0 (2015)

◉ 3-0 (2015)

◉ 1-0 (2025)



Nick Woltemade helps the Mackems make history. ? pic.twitter.com/UIAYSPqbHs — Squawka (@Squawka) December 14, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Sunderland will travel to the Amex to face Brighton & Hove Albion next Saturday, while Newcastle will host Fulham in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday, before returning to Premier League action against Chelsea at the weekend.