Manchester United transfer news: Marcus Rashford 'reunion' on cards as Ruben Amorim could sanction another Barcelona exit

By Lewis Nolan | 14 Dec 2025 19:34 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 19:39

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a reported target for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Ruben Amorim's side will take on Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Monday in the Premier League, and they will hope to contain their opponents, who are renowned for their aggressive style of play.

Monday's clash could suit midfielder Mainoo given the youngster is more energetic than counterparts such as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, but he has only started once this season in all competitions.

The Englishman's lack of game time has fuelled rumours that he could leave the club in the winter, especially as he has ambitions of playing at the World Cup.

Defensa Central claim that a reunion with Marcus Rashford at Barcelona is now a possibility, with the Catalan club keen to tempt the midfielder to join them ahead of the likes of Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kobbie Mainoo future: Who else could leave Old Trafford in January?

Mainoo's continued absence from the starting lineup is odd considering United have at times struggled in midfield, though the lack of European football and early exit from the EFL Cup has meant there are relatively few games for the side to contest.

The 20-year-old is far from the only member of the squad to have been relegated to a part-time role, with Joshua Zirkzee having played just 359 minutes in all competitions this term.

Zirkzee was brought to the club in the summer of 2024, though while he has routinely been benched in favour of other forwards, the Red Devils may need to rely upon the Dutchman in the absence of Bryan Mbeumo once he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte has also been given few opportunities to impress, playing just 363 minutes this season, and the prospect of regular starts could be appealing ahead of the World Cup.

© Imago

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth: Who will start for Ruben Amorim?

Barring any late injuries, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro's place in the team's double pivot on Monday can be assumed, especially as the pair have started 15 and 13 Premier League games respectively this campaign.

There are question marks about who will play in defence considering both Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire are unavailable due to injuries.

Leny Yoro can be pencilled into the XI, and the centre-back may be joined by Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven, though Lisandro Martinez could come into Amorim's thinking.

With striker Benjamin Sesko a doubt, Mbeumo, Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha could play together as a trio.