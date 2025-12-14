Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Ruben Amorim could set unwanted club record in Antoine Semenyo transfer audition

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 13:06 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 13:06

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United will be at risk of setting a new unwanted club record when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils return to their headquarters one week on from a comfortable 4-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, where captain Bruno Fernandes stole the spotlight at Molineux.

The 31-year-old had a direct hand in three of his side's four goals against the two-point basement side, scoring two of his own either side of a delicate assist for Mason Mount.

Fernandes can now match a David Beckham feat when Man United host Bournemouth at the Theatre of Dreams, but on the other side of the coin, Amorim's men could also write an unwanted chapter of club history.

The Red Devils have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses to Bournemouth at Old Trafford in the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, and both of those embarrassing defeats were to a 3-0 scoreline.

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: How Ruben Amorim could set unwanted Red Devils record

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Should the Cherries repeat the feat here, it will mark the first time in Man Utd's top-flight history that they have lost three successive home games by at least three goals to a single opponent.

Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Semenyo were on target for Andoni Iraola's men in last year's 3-0 victory, prior to which Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi found the back of the net in 2023.

The Cherries have also held Man Utd to back-to-back draws at the Vitality Stadium in the past two seasons, leaving the Red Devils winless in each of their last four Premier League matches against the South Coast side, whom they have not overcome since May 2023.

However, Iraola's men head to Old Trafford on a measly six-game winless run, taking just two points from the last 18 on offer to plunge into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

On the other hand, Amorim has led Man United to two wins from their last three Premier League matches, and the hosts enter Monday's game five points better off than the Red Devils in the top-flight rankings.

Man Utd vs. Bournemouth: Could Antoine Semenyo enjoy successful Red Devils audition?

© Imago / Sportimage

The pre-game talk in the Man Utd camp has largely centred around Amorim's Africa Cup of Nations trio, as the availability of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui will remain up in the air until the team sheets are released.

However, many Red Devils fans ought to have their eye on Cherries attacker Antoine Semenyo, who could be on the move in the January transfer window thanks to a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

Man United are expected to be one of three main contenders for the Ghana international - along with Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool - but Semenyo has experienced a drastic form decline since a blistering start to the season.

The 25-year-old scored six goals and provided three assists in his first seven games of the Premier League season, but he has since failed to directly contribute to a goal in any of his last seven top-flight matches.

Nevertheless, Semenyo still ranks top for shots per 90 (3.1) and shots on target per 90 (1.2) of all players to play at least 2,000 minutes in the Premier League this season, and he needs no added motivation to return to scoring and assisting ways on Monday.