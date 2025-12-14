Liverpool news: Emile Heskey makes intriguing cup prediction as Mohamed Salah/Arne Slot theory shared

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 17:59 , Last updated: 14 Dec 2025 18:00

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has backed Arne Slot's men to take home a trophy in the current campaign, in an exclusive interview with Sports Mole.

The Reds may have turned a corner as Christmas and the New Year approaches, going unbeaten in each of their last five games in all competitions after the weekend's 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Slot's men are still a long way off the title pace, though, sitting sixth in the Premier League table with a 10-point gap to leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are eight ahead of the reigning champions.

However, the 1997-98 Arsenal crop were 12 points adrift of Manchester United in February, but Arsene Wenger's men remarkably clawed back that deficit to win their maiden Premier League title.

Six-time Liverpool trophy winner Heskey believes that a similar miracle on Merseyside is too far-fetched, but he can envisage Slot's side making the top four and clinching a knockout honour in the second half of the season.

Asked if Liverpool can repeat Arsenal's 1997-98 title feat, Heskey responded: "I don’t think so. I think it’s between Arsenal & Man City, but top four is well achievable to get Liverpool in the Champions League next season.

"Arsenal and Man City are too far ahead and with their squad depth and the way they are both playing, I don’t see them dropping enough points to let Liverpool back in.

"We still have the cups this season where on any day Liverpool can beat anyone, and it would be typical for Liverpool to go and win a cup."

Liverpool will not have the chance to win a record-extending 11th EFL Cup honour this season, having been humiliated 3-0 by Crystal Palace at home during the fourth round of the competition.

However, the Reds are ninth in the Champions League league-phase table - only outside the automatic last-16 places on goals scored - and will begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Barnsley on January 12.

Emile Heskey disagrees with Mohamed Salah claim as Diogo Jota impact highlighted

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Egyptian wing wizard Mohamed Salah may not be back for the clash with the Tykes if his country progress far in the Africa Cup of Nations, and some may feel that the 33-year-old has already played his final game for the club.

Salah was once again restricted to a substitute appearance in Saturday's win over Brighton, a week on from accusing Liverpool of throwing him under the bus and suggesting that some inside the club were attempting to force him out.

Asked if he agreed with Salah's view, Heskey responded: "No. I think the issue with Liverpool was the influx of players coming in and also many going out and also the loss of [Diogo] Jota.

"This takes time and also Liverpool have been conceding too many goals, so I believe Slot was trying to work on a team that had defensive duties, so therefore Mo was left out. And the recent clean sheets do help Slot with this regard.

"But we are in a transition period, so yes Liverpool spent a lot of money with new strikers so they would need to look to the future as Salah isn’t getting any younger."

Salah broke the record for the most Premier League goal involvements for one club with his assist for Hugo Ekitike on Saturday, but another Liverpool trophy winner has suggested that the Reds will benefit from his absence during the AFCON.

Emile Heskey was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.