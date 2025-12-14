Liverpool could benefit from Mohamed Salah AFCON absence as Arne Slot weighs up three replacements

By Ben Knapton | 14 Dec 2025 14:35

Liverpool could potentially benefit from Mohamed Salah's absence during the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, a former Reds top scorer has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The 33-year-old is about to jet off to the continental tournament with Egypt after a whirlwind week, which culminated in him playing a starring role during Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, despite starting on the bench again.

Salah replaced the injured Joe Gomez in the second half and set a new record for the most Premier League goal involvements for a single club by setting up Hugo Ekitike, although issues with head coach Arne Slot remain after last weekend's sensational interview.

Liverpool remain 10 points behind leaders Arsenal, who were 12 points adrift of Manchester United in February 1998 but nevertheless managed to win the title, meaning that an astounding Reds comeback cannot be ruled out.

However, Dean Saunders - Liverpool's top scorer in their 1991-92 FA Cup-winning season - believes that the crown is out of reach, although he has suggested that Salah going away could be to the Reds' benefit.

Could Mohamed Salah going to AFCON benefit Liverpool, Arne Slot?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Asked by Sports Mole if Liverpool could pull off a 1997-98 Arsenal repeat, Saunders replied: "I think it’s a bridge too far this season. Man City and Arsenal have started the season well and got themselves into a good position.

"At this part of the season it’s a case of making sure you’re not out of the title race and Liverpool are because they have a big deficit to Arsenal and also Man City.

"They can go on a big run of form, Salah is out for the AFCON so maybe this can help them put on a good run of form, but it is very unlikely they can claw this back."

Salah spent several minutes applauding the Anfield faithful after Saturday's game, a gesture that some speculated could mean he has played his final game for the Premier League champions ahead of the January transfer window.

However, Liverpool are not believed to be concerned about the prospect of losing Salah mid-season, as the 33-year-old still has 18 months left to run on his contract with the six-time European champions.

How can Liverpool replace Salah during AFCON?

During Salah's exile from the starting XI, Slot has deployed the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai on the right wing, and to terrific effect during the Reds' five-match unbeaten run.

The Hungarian also scored the winning goal in last Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League success over Inter Milan, but alongside Gomez, he was a casualty of Saturday's win over Brighton.

Slot confirmed that Szoboszlai had hurt his ankle and "didn't look great" after the game, so the door has surely opened for Federico Chiesa to finally earn a run of starts in the Liverpool starting XI.

Alternatively, 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha could be trialled on the right-hand side, or Jeremie Frimpong may be given a shot when he returns from a hamstring injury; the 25-year-old started in the Salah role against Galatasaray in the Champions League earlier this season.

The Africa Cup of Nations runs from December 21 to January 18, meaning that Salah could miss up to seven and potentially eight Liverpool games if Egypt reach the final.

Dean Saunders was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of William Hill.