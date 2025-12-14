Manchester City vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for EFL Cup quarter-final

By Ellis Stevens | 14 Dec 2025 16:56

Striving to reclaim the EFL Cup trophy for the first time since 2020-21, Manchester City will face fellow Premier League side Brentford in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side had dominated this competition with four successive triumphs from 2017-18 to 2020-21, but they have subsequently failed to progress past this stage of the competition in the last four season, leaving them eager to move into the semi-finals and one step closer to securing the crown.

As for Keith Andrews' team, Brentford made it to the quarter-finals last term, where they lost 3-1 to Newcastle United, and they will be hoping to go one step further this time around.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final between Manchester City and Brentford.

What time does Manchester City vs. Brentford kick off?

This match will kick off at 19:30pm on Wednesday, December 17 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Manchester City vs. Brentford being played?

The match will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, which can hold a capacity of 53,400 supporters.

How to watch Manchester City vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel.

Streaming

Supporters can also stream the action on Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key moments should be posted on the SkyFootball X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full time, and uploaded to the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel later in the evening.

Who will win Manchester City vs. Brentford?

Manchester City are enjoying a five-game winning streak heading into this quarter-final encounter, including a fantastic 3-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend.

The Citizens, therefore, will be full of self belief coming into this meeting, while they will also draw confidence from their stunning recent record against Brentford.

Man City have avoided defeat in all of their last five meetings with the Bees, including recording a 1-0 win at the Brentford Community Stadium earlier this season.

As a result, Guardiola's side will certainly be the favourites to progress into the semi-final, but the matchup should be far from a comfortable contest for the hosts.