Manchester City transfer news: Three exits rumoured as 'big-money January' sales could fund Pep Guardiola spending spree

By Lewis Nolan | 13 Dec 2025 20:21

Manchester City will be able to fund a spending spree in January should they sell the likes of Savinho, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, the latest report has claimed.

Pep Guardiola will hope to keep the pressure up on first-placed Arsenal when they take on Crytal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

The Citizens look like they will be the Gunners' closest challengers, as while Aston Villa are the form side in the division, they have not yet proven their title credentials.

Should City keep pace with Arsenal over the winter period, it could be wise to invest further into the squad in the January window in order to get over the line ahead of the Londoners.

Football Insider report that City have ambitions of entering the market, but sales of players like Savinho, Bobb and Lewis may be needed before any additions are made.

Manchester City transfer targets: Who should Pep Guardiola sign?

One of the players to have been consistently linked with a move to the Etihad has been Antoine Semenyo, who is also said to be a target for sides such as Liverpool and Manchester United.

Should City secure the funds necessary to activate his reported £65m release clause, then he would add consiberaly to their ranks as his pace, intensity and defensive work out of possession is arguably not matched by any of the club's current attackers.

Semenyo has failed to score or provide an assist in his last seven games for Bournemouth, though his struggles have occurred when the rest of the team have struggled.

The 25-year-old's tally of six goals and three assists in the Premier League would only be bettered by Erling Haaland in the Manchester City squad, so perhaps he should not be judged too harshly for his form of late.

Adam Wharton latest: Do City need a Rodri replacement?

Defensive midfielder Rodri has been key to much of Guardiola' success at the club, scoring the winning goal in the 2023 Champions League final.

The Ballon d'Or winner has only started four league games this season, and there are fears that he will not be able to get back to his previous level.

Bringing in another midfielder could be a sensible move by City, with Adam Wharton of Palace tentatively linked with a switch to the Etihad.

The Englishman's ability with the ball would make him a good stylistic replacement for Rodri, though there are question marks about his defensive level.

Signing someone such as Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest could provide City the quality on the ball and the defensive coverage they need if they hope to replace their star midfielder.