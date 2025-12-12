Kolo Toure names key figure who can help Man City pip Arsenal in Premier League title race

By Oliver Thomas | 12 Dec 2025 14:35 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 14:40

Manchester City assistant coach Kolo Toure believes that manager Pep Guardiola will be the difference in their Premier League title challenge against Arsenal this season.

The Citizens are riding a wave of momentum, with four straight wins behind them including a notable 2-1 Champions League triumph over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Premier League wins over Leeds United (3-2), Fulham (5-4) and Sunderland (3-0) have propelled Man City back into the title race, with victory over the latter last weekend helping them capitalise on Arsenal losing at Aston Villa.

On November 1, Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 2-0 win at Burnley in an early kickoff to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table, but just over a month later, that advantage has been cut down to just two points, with Man City sitting second and Aston Villa just one point further back in third.

In 15 matches this season, Guardiola’s men have collected 31 points (W10 D1 L4) and they will attempt to win a fourth league match in a row when they travel to Selhurst Park to face fourth-placed Crystal Palace on Sunday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Guardiola the difference-maker for Man City in PL title fight with Arsenal

Guardiola was absent from Friday’s press conference due to a small personal matter, with former Man City and Arsenal defender Toure stepping in to take media duties.

Asked about his confidence in City’s chances of sustaining their Premier League title push, Toure suggested that the impact of Guardiola could be the deciding factor in their battle with Arsenal.

"I think for us we just focus on what we can do. We know the quality of Arsenal, they have a really strong squad and a fantastic manager, but it is all down to us,” said Toure.

"We have the best manager in the world (Guardiola) who is doing an incredible job every day, his passion for the game, he loves the players, he loves his staff. We know he will take us far as we can to win that league, for us we focus on what we can do.

"We aren't focusing on what Arsenal are doing. Every game is like a final for us."

Toure stepped up from his role as assistant coach of Man City Under-18s to become part of Guardiola’s coaching setup this summer and now works alongside new arrival Pepijn Lijnders.

“For me, every morning I think I’m grateful and very lucky to work with these two fantastic people,” said the 44-year-old. “They are fantastic coaches but great people too.

© Iconsport / SPI / Icon Sport

“To work for Pep Guardiola is a dream,” says Toure

“To work for Pep Guardiola is a dream. In my career, I hadn’t worked under him and I was thinking of how to find a way to work with him.

“The opportunity came after the academy to work in the first team and it’s a blessing for me. Every day for me is fantastic. He loves his players and his staff his passion is high, he is intense and we love him.

“With Pepijn Lijnders we know his energy and knowledge of the game as well. I’m very lucky to work with those two people.”

Providing an insight on what it is like to work with Guardiola and Lijnders, Toure admitted that he was particularly "surprised" by how much energy in still left in the former’s tank after several years winning trophies at the highest level.

“The manager’s energy every day is incredible. I’m so surprised with all the years he’s done and the energy he still has is incredible,” said Toure, who played 102 times for City between 2009 and 2013.

“His passion in meetings and training, he’s enjoying every day and we’re enjoying too. I work closely with Pepijn Lijnders on leading the sessions and bringing my energy I always had.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

“For me, working with Pep Guardiola is incredible. He allows me to be who I am. I wasn’t expecting that. The first thing he told me was to be me. This is incredible.

“When you work for certain managers they will tell you what they want but he wants you to express yourself. Every individual has special skills, he doesn’t keep you in one frame. He allows you to express yourself for the team. That’s top.”

Toure “Man City can beat any team in this league, for sure”

On facing Crystal Palace and Man City’s current form, Toure added: "They are a top team, they are really good, they are fourth in the league. They are second best at the moment at conceding goals but for us we focus on what we can do.

“We know if we play our football, consistent and work hard as a team we can beat any team in this league, for sure.

"I think what we are doing at the moment is good because we play well. We find a way to get some results. I know the team can get better like the manager says all of the time. We are improving and growing and that is important for us at the moment."

Man City should be confident of success on Sunday, as they have lost just two of their last 20 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W13 D5), with both defeats in that run coming at the Etihad Stadium.

Toure has also provided a fresh update on the fitness of Man City defender John Stones and midfielder Rodri ahead of the trip to the capital.