Crystal Palace lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sarr, Mateta decisions made

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 11:05

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is keeping his fingers crossed over Jean-Philippe Mateta's availability for Sunday's Premier League battle with Manchester City at Selhurst Park.

The Frenchman was omitted from the squad to face Shelbourne in Thursday's Conference League clash; Glasner revealed that he had been dealing with a knee concern ever since the last international break.

Christantus Uche opened the scoring in that 3-0 win in Mateta's absence, but the latter is expected to be given the green light to return for this blockbuster battle in the capital.

Ismaila Sarr (ankle) is a bigger doubt, though, so the in-form Eddie Nketiah - who scored and provided an assist in midweek - is well-placed to join Yeremy Pino in the final third once more.

Right-back Daniel Munoz has also been ruled out until 2026 with a knee injury, so Nathaniel Clyne will have the daunting job of trying to keep Jeremy Doku quiet, while Tyrick Mitchell should win his place back from Borna Sosa on the opposite flank.

Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are good to go again in midfield after being taken off at half time on Thursday, when Glasner could afford to protect his key players after his side went 3-0 up inside the first half.

Marc Guehi, Chris Richards and Maxence Lacroix continue to form an unwavering defensive unit, but Walter Benitez will hand the gloves back over to Dean Henderson.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Clyne, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Nketiah; Mateta

