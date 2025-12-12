Man City lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Pep Guardiola makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 12 Dec 2025 10:56 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 11:11

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola could make just the one change to his starting XI when the Sky Blues take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Sunday's Premier League contest.

The Citizens head to the capital on the back of a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, and they still have three more matches to fulfil up to December 20.

Guardiola nevertheless went with an unchanged XI for the trip to the Bernabeu, though, and he may save the bulk of his alterations for Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final against Brentford rather than a clash with top-four-chasing Palace.

As a result, Wednesday's match-winner Erling Haaland should be retained up front alongside Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku, who continue to delight and devastate on the wings.

The pair rank joint-first for the most chances created per 90 of all players to play at least 300 Premier League minutes this season, while Cherki also averages one assist every 80 minutes in the top flight.

One member of the trio's supporting cast may change, though, as a refreshed Tijjani Reijnders endeavours to kick Bernardo Silva out of the team, but the Sky Blues can otherwise stick with the same successful formula.

John Stones (unspecified), Rodri (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) will play no part in this fixture.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez; Cherki, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up for this game