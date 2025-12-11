Premier League GW16 predictions: Arsenal return to winning ways while Man United pick up another valuable three points

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 22:52 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 22:56

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign continues this weekend, with four matches on Saturday, five on Sunday and one on Monday.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will be aiming to return to winning ways when they welcome basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium in Saturday's late start, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also both in action earlier in the day.

The pick of Sunday's games takes place at the Stadium of Light, as Sunderland welcome bitter rivals Newcastle United for the Tyne–Wear derby.

Manchester United will then bring the gameweek to a close on Monday evening with a home fixture against Bournemouth.

In the 16th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against Sunbeams frontman Jimmy Organ-Simpson, who is a Leeds United fan.

Read on to discover Jimmy's and our predictions for gameweek 16 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how DJ and producer Shadow Child performed in the 15th set of fixtures this season, as the Premier League table starts to take shape.

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Jimmy: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Sports Mole: Chelsea 1-1 Everton

Everton have struggled to grind out positive results in away encounters with Chelsea for some time, but they will feel that they are facing the West Londoners at an ideal time given the contrasting form of the two teams.

Although the Blues will be regarded as favourites on home soil, we are backing the in-form Toffees to frustrate Maresca’s men and claim at least a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday, 3pm

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Jimmy: N/A

Sports Mole: Liverpool 2-2 Brighton

An early breakthrough will not guarantee victory on Saturday, given that the team scoring first has failed to win any of the last four Premier League meetings between Liverpool and Brighton.

Considering that the Anfield aura has faded in recent weeks, with Liverpool failing to win any of their last three home games and conceding seven goals (D1 L2), we can see the Seagulls claiming at least a share of the spoils from what could turn out to be an entertaining, end-to-end contest.

Saturday, 5.30pm

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Jimmy: Burnley 0-0 Fulham

Sports Mole: Burnley vs. Fulham - to follow

Saturday, 8pm

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Jimmy: Arsenal 4-0 Wolves

Sports Mole: Arsenal 4-0 Wolves

A table-topping Arsenal side taking on a 20th-placed Wolves outfit, who have been unable to buy a Premier League win all season - what could possibly go wrong, Gooners?

The 'banter era' is long gone, though, and there is nothing to suggest that the Old Gold can pull off the shock of all shocks - a goal-laden Arsenal victory is surely on the cards.

Sunday, 2pm

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Jimmy: Palace 1-2 Man City

Sports Mole: Palace vs. Man City - to follow

Sunderland vs. Newcastle United

Sunday, 2pm

© Imago / Action Plus

Jimmy: Sunderland 2-2 Newcastle

Sports Mole: Sunderland vs. Newcastle - to follow

Sunday, 2pm

© Imago / Mark Pain

Jimmy: Forest 1-3 Tottenham

Sports Mole: Forest vs. Tottenham - to follow

Sunday, 2pm

© Imago

Jimmy: West Ham 1-2 Villa

Sports Mole: West Ham vs. Villa - to follow

Brentford vs. Leeds United

Sunday, 4.30pm

© Imago / News Images

Jimmy: Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Sports Mole: Brentford vs. Leeds - to follow

Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Monday, 8pm

© Imago / News Images

Jimmy: Man United 1-0 Bournemouth

Sports Mole: Man United vs. Bournemouth - to follow

Jimmy Organ-Simpson Q&A

© Sports Mole

How did you come to support Leeds and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Jimmy: As long as I can remember. I got the new Leeds kit for my birthday as a kid and although I have Leeds and Middlesbrough fans in the family it was the Whites I chose (or was chosen for me!)

My era as a fan hasn’t been blessed with good memories in terms of success but there’s been plenty of memories made watching Leeds home and away with the lads. My favourite, I’d have to say, was watching Raphinha in that [Marcelo] Bielsa team. Unplayable!

Who have been your favourite five players for Leeds?

Jimmy: Mark Viduka, Ian Harte, Mateusz Klich, Pablo Hernandez, Raphinha.

What's going on with the band at the moment?

Jimmy: We’re dropping our latest EP in the new year so we’re currently planning a tour around that! We’ve also got a hometown show at Whitby Pavilion on December 27th to finish off what has been our biggest year yet!

Sunbeam's new single ‘Afterglow’ is out now.

You can follow Sunbeam on Instagram and X.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)

Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.

1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)

2. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)

3. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)

4. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)

5. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)

6. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)

7. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)

=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)

9. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)

=. The Now's Will Scott (7pts | Gameweek 14)

11. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)

12. The Itch's Louis Haynes (5pts | Gameweek 13)

=. Shadow Child (5pts | Gameweek 15)

14. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)

15. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)

2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY

Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole

Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole

Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole

Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole

Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole

Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole

Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole

Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole

Gameweek 13: The Itch's Louis Haynes 5-3 Sports Mole

Gameweek 14: The Now's Will Scott 7-4 Sports Mole

Gameweek 15: Shadow Child 5-4 Sports Mole