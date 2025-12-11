Preview: Casa Pia vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 11 Dec 2025 22:21

Casa Pia aim to end their lengthy winless run in the Primeira Liga as they host a faltering Gil Vicente at Estadio Pina Manique this weekend in round 14.

The Geese have failed to win in their last eight league outings (D3, L5), while the visitors have struggled recently, taking just one point from their last three matches.

Match preview

Casa Pia have gone almost three months without a league victory, with their only wins in that period coming against lower-division sides Anca and Alpendorada in the Portuguese Cup.

Since their 2-0 success at Arouca on September 14, the Geese have managed just three draws from their next eight Primeira Liga games, with only bottom-placed AVS securing fewer points (2) in that stretch.

Casa Pia’s most recent setback was a 1-0 defeat at Santa Clara last weekend, with Frederico Venancio proving decisive, as Os Gans failed to gain anything from a second consecutive league outing, despite enjoying more possession.

The Geese have also failed to score in both matches, leaving interim coach Goncalo Brandao seeking solutions to his team’s imbalance at both ends of the pitch, having conceded 27 goals in the league while scoring only 13.

Currently occupying the Primeira Liga’s relegation playoff spot, victory on Saturday would be crucial for the Os Gans, although their record at Pina Manique raises more questions than answers.

One of just three sides yet to claim a home win this term, Casa Pia have taken only two points from a possible 18, though recent history suggests that run could end, having defeated Gil at the same ground last season.

Indeed, the visitors suffered a 1-0 defeat on their last visit to Pina Manique, meaning the Roosters enter Saturday’s encounter seeking to end a three-game winless run at the stadium, despite arriving on the back of limited momentum.

Last weekend’s goalless draw at Vitoria de Guimaraes saw Cesar Peixoto go consecutive games without scoring, following a disappointing 1-0 home loss to relegation-threatened Tondela.

Nonetheless, Gil are reaping the rewards of a strong early-season campaign, remaining in the top four despite recent setbacks, and victory on Saturday would see them equal their tally of eight wins in 2024-25.

The Roosters’s strong campaign has been built on a solid defence that has conceded just six goals – only leaders Porto have let in fewer (3) – while their attack has been efficient rather than prolific, with 16 scored at the other end.

Meanwhile, three wins from seven away games this season represent a decent return, made more impressive by the fact that their only defeat in that sequence came against Benfica, while a draw at AVS remains Gil’s only underwhelming such result amid points taken from trips to Famalicao and Vitoria.



Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

D

L

L

Casa Pia form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

L

L

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

D

L

D

Gil Vicente form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

L

D

Team News

Casa Pia will welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira, who was suspended in the previous outing for a red card against Alverca, meaning Ricardo Batista is set to give way.



Clau Mendes and Kiki remain sidelined, while Korede Osundina, Max Svensson and Iyad Mohamed could miss out once again.

Kaique Rocha and Tiago Morais were absent last time out, leaving their availability for Saturday’s home game uncertain.

Meanwhile, Gil will be without top scorer Pablo, who has missed the last two outings with a muscle injury, meaning Gustavo Varela could lead the line once more.

Mohamed Bamba remains out of action since August and will play no part, while Marvin Elimbi and Agustín Moreira could miss consecutive matches.

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; D Sousa, Fonte, Geraldes; Conte, Nhaga, Perez, M Sousa, Larrazabal; Livolant, Cassiano

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Andrew; Ze Carlos, Mananga, Konan, Espigares; Caseres, Esteves; Costa, Garcia, Fernandes; Varela

We say: Casa Pia 0-1 Gil Vicente

Both sides enter this encounter having failed to score in their respective last two outings, suggesting a low-scoring affair, with a solitary strike likely to be decisive in favour of the visitors, who have had a better campaign so far.

