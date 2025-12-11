Preview: Nacional vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 11 Dec 2025 22:00

Nacional aim to end their winless run as they welcome Tondela to Estadio da Madeira this Saturday for matchday 14 of the Primeira Liga.

Alvinegros have failed to record victory in each of their last five league games and six across all competitions, while Auriverdes have lost four of their previous six matches in the top flight (W1, D1).

Match preview

Off to a slow start this season, Nacional did enjoy a 20-day flourish between late September and mid-October, although that spell has since given way to an even harsher run than their earlier struggles.

That brief upturn brought consecutive league wins at Braga and at home against Moreirense, alongside progress in the Portuguese Cup with a win over lower-division side Rebordelo.

Victory has been hard to come by since, with their return to Estadio Municipal de Braga ending in Taca da Liga elimination and a 1-0 loss at Alverca last weekend leaving the Madeira side with a third defeat in their last five outings in the top flight.

As a result, Nacional now sit just three points and two places above the Primeira Liga’s relegation playoff spot, with 12 goals scored and 18 conceded, highlighting continued imbalance at both ends of the pitch.

Victory on Saturday could lift Tiago Margarido’s side as high as 14th, although a poor home record casts doubt over their chances, having claimed only one win from six matches on their own turf this season and losing the remaining five.

© Imago / Gil Peres

Tondela will look to capitalise on those home struggles and can take confidence from the fact that their two league wins this season have both come on the road, including a 1-0 victory at Gil Vicente in their most recent away outing.

However, the Auriverdes were unable to build on that result in their next match, although there is no disgrace in losing to league leaders Porto, with quick-fire efforts from Samu Omorodion and William Gomes after the interval handing Cristiano Bacci his second setback at the helm.

Bacci, who succeeded the dismissed Ivo Vieira, has now overseen three matches so far, including a penalty shootout defeat to Caldas in the Portuguese Cup, so full attention is now fixed on securing safety in the Primeira Liga.

Tondela are level on nine points with Casa Pia, who occupy the relegation playoff position, making Saturday’s meeting crucial, especially as a victory would see them move above their hosts, who currently hold a three-point advantage.

Even so, Bacci must find solutions in the final third, with his side managing only seven goals – the fewest in the division – while their defence has offered little respite, having conceded 22 at the other end.



Nacional Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

D

L

L

Nacional form (all competitions):

D

L

D

L

L

L

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

L

W

L

Tondela form (all competitions):

L

D

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago

Nacional head coach Magarido is expected to remain without the defensive duo Ivanildo Fernandes and Ulisses, who continue their recovery on the sidelines.

Attacking midfielder Filipe Soares is also ruled out, while Brazilian forward Pablo Ruan could miss a fifth straight match, and Joao Aurelio remains at risk of a third consecutive absence.

Jose Gomes was unavailable for the trip to Alverca, making his involvement uncertain, which could see Lenny Vallier retain his place at left back.

Bebeto missed the last match through injury and is set to remain sidelined, so Tiago Manso should continue at right back.

Meanwhile, defensive midfielder Cicero and winger Yarlen have missed the previous two outings, leaving both doubtful for Saturday’s clash.



Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Ze Vitor, Santos, Gomes; Labidi, Dias, Liziero; Boia, Ramirez, Nourani

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Marques, Medina, Maviram; Rodriguez, Sithole, Felix; Maranhao, Siebatcheu, Ouattara

We say: Nacional 0-1 Tondela

Nacional and Tondela last met in the 2023-24 second-tier campaign, sharing a draw in Madeira before the Alvinegros won the reverse fixture.

However, their current situations suggest the hosts may struggle to avoid defeat here, particularly as they have lost five of their six home matches, making a narrow victory for the away side a likely outcome.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.