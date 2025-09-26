Preview: Braga vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Braga and Nacional, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Braga will aim to carry the spark from their continental success into domestic action as they welcome Nacional for matchday seven, hoping to put an end to a dismal run in the Primeira Liga.

The Archbishops opened the Europa League league phase with a narrow 1-0 victory over Feyenoord on Wednesday, and will be eager to use that result as a springboard when they meet the Alvinegros, who have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

In a contest short of openings, with only three efforts on target combined, Braga finally found the breakthrough in the 79th minute when substitute Fran Navarro latched onto Leonardo Lelo’s delivery to bury a superb first-time finish.

Head coach Carlos Vicens hailed the unity and fighting spirit on display in what he called a demanding battle, dedicating the victory to the club’s faithful who he felt “deserved a reason to smile” after enduring weeks of disappointing performnaces.

One win from the previous five matches highlighted those struggles, with the only success in that spell coming against Lincoln Red Imps to seal a spot in the Europa proper, while the other four outings came in the top flight.

The Archbishops, who picked up their only league triumphs in the opening two games against promoted sides Tondela and Alverca, have since stumbled through draws with AVS and Rio Ave, a home defeat to Gil Vicente, and a 1-1 derby stalemate away at Vitoria de Guimaraes last weekend.

A total of nine points leaves Braga in seventh place, with 11 goals scored and six conceded, and Vicens’s men will look to better those numbers as they prepare for a meeting with opponents they dominated in 2024-25.

Indeed, Nacional suffered defeat in both encounters last season, falling 3-0 at home before losing narrowly by 1-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Recent form offers little in the way of encouragement for the Alvinegros also, with last weekend’s 2-1 setback against Arouca marking a fourth league defeat of the season.

Jesus Ramirez missed an early penalty but redeemed himself from the spot midway through the second half, only for Nacional to concede twice, including a late strike from Espen van Ee that sealed their misery.

That result leaves Tiago Margarido’s side occupying the relegation playoff position with four points from six outings, with five goals scored and twice as many conceded.

Nevertheless, there is a glimmer of belief for Nacional, with all their points so far coming away from home, having drawn at Rio Ave and beaten Casa Pia, though a narrow 1-0 defeat against leaders Porto was the most recent test on the road.

Team News

Navarro is set to return to the starting line after his decisive cameo, with two goals in successive matches including last weekend’s strike in the Minho derby.

Captain Ricardo Horta, Rodrigo Zalazar and Joao Moutinho, who were used from the bench in midweek, are expected to feature from the outset in this clash.

Mario Dorgeles and Paulo Oliveira remain sidelined through injury, while Sandro Vidigal is doubtful, leaving Vicens with limited options.

For the visitors, Matheus Dias will miss out through suspension following his red card against Arouca, with Filipe Soares tipped to slot into midfield.

Ivanildo Fernandes and Miguel Baeza were both absent last time through injury and are unlikely to return in time for Sunday’s trip.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Arrey-Mbi, Niakate, Carvalho; Lelo, Moutinho, Gorby, Martinez; Zalazar, Horta; Navarro

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Franca; Gomes, Vitor, Santos, Aurelio; Liziero, Soares, Labidi; Boia, Ramirez, Witi

We say: Braga 2-1 Nacional

Braga step into this contest as favourites with momentum on their side and a strong recent record in this fixture, which makes a home win the expected outcome.

However, Nacional arrive with fresher legs and will not make life easy, meaning the Archbishops may have to dig deep to claim all three points.

