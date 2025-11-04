Preview:Braga vs Genk - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Braga and Genk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Braga aim to extend their perfect record in this season’s Europa League proper as they host Genk on Thursday in round four action, in what will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Archbishops are one of only three sides to have won all three matches in the competition so far, leaving them second in the standings, while the Belgian visitors sit 19th after a mixed start.

Match preview

Even when Braga faltered on the domestic front, European outings offered some relief for the Archbishop faithful, who rode alternating emotions on both fronts from late August to early October.

During that period, Carlos Vicens’s men failed to win any of their six Primeira Liga matches (D4, L2), while their only three victories in nine outings across all competitions came in the Europa League.

Having sealed qualification for the competition proper for a sixth consecutive season with a 5-1 win over Lincoln Red Imps in the playoff return leg, the Minho club began the league phase with a 1-0 victory against Feyenoord before a 2-0 win away to Celtic on matchday two.

Braga’s most recent continental triumph came amid a steadier run of form, with their 2-0 success over Red Star Belgrade in round three forming part of a four-match winning streak across all competitions, including a 4-0 top-flight victory against Casa Pia.

A 2-1 defeat to Porto in the Primeira Liga at the weekend saw the Archbishops concede for the first time in five matches, though losing away to the league leaders is unlikely to derail a side that has thrived in Europe through defensive solidity this term.

Braga are one of just two teams yet to concede in the league phase campaign, and it is even more impressive considering they have kept clean sheets in eight of their last ten European outings — a spell that also saw the team record their longest winning run on the continent following the victory over Red Star.

That makes Thursday’s encounter a daunting one for Genk, who have struggled in the final third in the competition, scoring only once in their three league-phase games so far.

The Belgian outfit have endured an inconsistent start, failing to win since their 1-0 success at Rangers on the opening matchday, with just one point collected from their next two fixtures — a 1-0 loss to Ferencvaros and a goalless draw with Real Betis.

Only two points off the automatic qualification spot, much is at stake on Thursday for Genk, who could slip out of the play-off position should they fail to win; however, the Blue and Whites will take confidence from their momentum heading into this clash.

Thorsten Fink’s men arrive in Portugal following a 1-0 league win over Westerlo at the weekend, a result that extended their unbeaten streak to six matches in all competitions and marked a fifth victory on the road in that period (D2).

That away run includes their opening-day success in Glasgow, and the Belgian side now have the chance to record consecutive victories on their travels in the main stage of a European competition for the first time in their history.

Team News

Apart from Vitor Carvalho and long-term absentee Jonathas Noro, Braga have no major injury concerns, giving Vicens almost a full squad to choose from.

Teenager Joao Aragao, who made his debut in the previous continental outing, will play no part here as he is on international duty with Portugal’s U17 side.

Fran Navarro is Braga’s top scorer in the league phase with two goals, and could return to lead the line if Vicens opts to rest Pau Victor, although Amine El Ouazzani is another option in the number nine role.

Genk remain without right-back Zakaria El Ouahdi due to a shoulder injury, while holding midfielder Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, who featured for just a minute in their last continental game, may also miss a third consecutive outing.

Winger Junya Ito has been sidelined for the last five matches and is expected to remain out as he continues his recovery.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans is away on international duty with Belgium’s U17s, but his absence should have little impact with Hendrik Van Crombrugge firmly established as first choice.

Braga possible starting lineup:

Hornicek; Lelo, Arrey-Mbi, Lagerbielke, Gomez; Gorby, Victor, Moutinho, Dorgeles; Horta, Zalazar Martinez

Genk possible starting lineup:

Van Crombrugge; Nkuba, Sadick, Smets, Kayembe; Hrosovsky, Heynen; Karetsas, Heymans, Medina; Hyeon-Gyu

We say: Braga 2-0 Genk

Braga are firm favourites heading into this clash given their imperious run in Europe and having also won each of their last three home games across all competitions without conceding, they are backed to do the same here.

