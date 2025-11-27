Preview: Nacional vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Nov 2025 21:28 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 08:56

Fresh off a successful European outing in midweek, Benfica resume Primeira Liga duties with a trip to Madeira to face Nacional on Saturday.

The Eagles secured their first win in the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Ajax, while the White and Black arrive on the back of a 4-2 defeat at Braga in the Taca de Portugal last weekend.

Match preview

The villain in matchday four’s home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen turned hero in Amsterdam as Samuel Dahl’s stunning volley put Benfica ahead just six minutes in, before Leandro Bareiro’s late strike ensured Jose Mourinho’s men took full spoils to lift them to 30th in the league phase table.

The Eagles have now claimed back-to-back victories by the same margin, having also seen off third-division outfit Atletico Clube de Portugal on their Portuguese Cup trip last weekend.

A third consecutive outing on the road sets up Mourinho’s men for a response in the Primeira Liga following a disappointing outcome at Estadio da Luz, where Benfica let a two-goal lead slip to settle for a 2-2 draw against Casa Pia.

While the Eagles are one of just two teams yet to suffer defeat in the Portuguese top flight this season, there have been issues with dropping points from winning positions, including home stalemates against Santa Clara and Rio Ave.

Results on the road have, however, painted a more encouraging picture for the Reds, who have won four of their five league away games so far in the campaign – the only exception being a goalless draw against league leaders Porto – so confidence will be high heading into Saturday’s trip.

Now six points off the Primeira Liga summit, with their 25 points (W7, D4, L0) placing them third and three behind city rivals Sporting Lisbon, the onus rests on Benfica to take maximum points in Madeira or risk slipping further behind in the title race.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Nacional did put together an impressive three-game winning streak across all competitions between late September and mid-October but have struggled ever since, with no victories recorded in any of their last four games.

Last weekend’s 4-2 cup defeat at Braga was the latest in that run, while the other three came in the league, including a 1-0 loss to Famalicao sandwiched between 1-1 draws against Estoril Praia and Estrela Amadora.

Tiago Margarido’s men have now collected 12 points from 11 Primeira Liga matches to sit 10th in the table, just three points above the relegation playoff zone, and hope to push further clear of danger with a positive result this weekend.

However, home form leaves little room for optimism, with Nacional having lost four of their five outings at Estadio da Madeira this season (W1), while facing a Benfica side that have won 12 of the last 13 head-to-head meetings in the league does not offer the most welcoming prospect for the hosts.



Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

D

L

D

Nacional form (all competitions):

W

W

D

L

D

L

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

D

W

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

The biggest question for Margarido centres around who takes charge in Nacional’s goal this weekend after Lucas Franca returned between the sticks last time out following an injury layoff that saw Kaique assume the number one role.

Miguel Baeza also stepped back into action for the first time since suffering a serious knee problem about a year ago, and the 25-year-old marked the moment with a goal in that defeat at Braga, so a starting berth could follow on Saturday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Deivison may feature in the Primeira Liga for the first time this season, having also returned from injury with a short cameo last time out.

That leaves Ivanildo Fernandes and Filipe Soares as Nacional’s only confirmed absentees for Saturday, while Pablo Ruan’s availability remains uncertain after missing the last three outings.

Benfica also welcomed a returnee in the midweek victory at Ajax, as midfielder Manu Silva featured for the first time since picking up a knee injury in February, so more minutes should follow on Saturday.

Since Richard Rios is suspended for accumulation of bookings, Fredrik Aursnes could pair with Enzo Barrenechea in a double pivot, while either Andreas Schjelderup or Gianluca Prestianni may operate from the right flank of the attack.

Meanwhile, Dodi Lukebakio remains sidelined with an ankle fracture, while Alexander Bah and Bruma continue their long recovery journeys towards full fitness.

Twenty-seven-year-old striker Vangelis Pavlidis stands as the leading scorer in the Primeira Liga campaign with nine goals and aims to add to that tally on Saturday.



Nacional possible starting lineup:

Franca; Aurelio, Ze Victor, Santos, Gomes; Liziero, Dias, Soares; Baeza, Ramirez, Boia

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dahl, Otamendi, A Silva, Dedic; Ausenes, Barrenechea; Sudakov, Barreiro, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

We say: Nacional 0-2 Benfica

Benfica have been exceptional on the road in the league this season, and there is every expectation that momentum continues against a Nacional side that have struggled at home.

