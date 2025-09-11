Preview: Porto vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

[monks data]
Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Porto and Nacional, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break, Porto welcome Nacional to Estadio do Dragao for round five of the Primeira Liga.

The Dragons have won each of their four matches in the top flight this season and will be aiming to extend that flawless run against a side that only secured their first victory of the campaign last time out.


Match preview

Standing as the only team in the division to have played all their fixtures and still maintained a perfect record, Porto had to overcome direct rivals to reach this position.

Heading into matchday four, both the Dragons and Sporting Lisbon were among three sides with maximum points, but a 2-1 away triumph over the defending champions lifted Francesco Farioli’s men to the summit, two points clear of second place.

The 30-time Primeira Liga winners now look firmly in the mix for the title after three seasons without lifting the crown, including last year’s underwhelming third-place finish.

Porto have impressed at both ends, striking 11 times — including goals from Luuk de Jong and Willian Jose at Estadio Jose Alvalade — while the only time they have had to pick a ball from their own net was an own goal from Nehuen Perez in that same contest.  

The Dragons will approach Saturday’s clash with confidence, especially as they have beaten Nacional in nine of the last 10 league meetings (L1), keeping clean sheets in seven of those, including a 3-0 success at the Dragao last season.

Tiago Margarido of Nacional during his side's game against Casa Pia, on October 25, 2024

Facing a Porto side dominant both in this fixture and in current form might not be ideal, but Nacional can draw belief from their first win of the season after securing a 2-0 success away at Casa Pia just before the international break.

First-half goals from Paulinho Boia and Jesus Ramirez were enough to claim the much-needed result for the White and Black, who also ended an eight-match winless run in the Primeira Liga stretching back to last season. 

Nacional ended 2024-25 in 14th, but their recent victory has brought renewed confidence of at least challenging for a top-half spot, with Tiago Margarido’s men climbing to ninth on four points in the current standings.

The visitors have not been free-flowing in attack, with only four goals from as many outings so far, while their defence has lacked stability, conceding seven in that stretch and leaving Margarido with work to do, particularly against a side proving ruthless at both ends.

Porto Primeira Liga form:



  • L

  • D

  • L

  • W


Porto form (all competitions):



  • W

  • L

  • L

  • D

  • L

  • W


Nacional Primeira Liga form:



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W


Nacional form (all competitions):



  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W

  • W



Team News

Porto's Samu Aghehowa celebrates on November 10, 2024

The two-week break came at the right time for Porto and Gabri Veiga, who missed out against Sporting but should return to the fold and is expected to start in midfield.

However, with Alberto Costa sidelined, Farioli may be forced to adapt at right-back, especially as Martim Fernandes, his usual deputy, is also unavailable.    

That could pave the way for Jakub Kiwior, who was recently signed from Arsenal, to make his debut in a Blue and Whites shirt.

De Jong, who netted his first goal for Porto against Sporting, is a doubt due to injury, while fellow scorer that day, Gomes, also faces a late test on his fitness.

Samu returned for a cameo appearance last time out and, if fully fit, could lead the line in the Dutchman's absence, while Pepe will equally require assessment before the match.

For Nacional, Lucas Joao returned to action last time and is in competition with Ramirez to spearhead the attack, although the former is expected to start after his goal.

Meanwhile, Ivanildo Fernandes, Miguel Baeza and Deivison remain sidelined as they continue their recovery.

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Moura, Perez, Bednarek, Kiwior; Veiga, Varela, Froholdt; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Franca; Gomes, Vitor, Ulisses, Aurelio; Liziero, Dias, Labidi; Boia, Ramirez, Witi


SM words green background

We say: Porto 2-0 Nacional


 

Porto are in rampant form this season and boast a commanding record against Nacional, so a comfortable win looks the likely outcome as they aim to tighten their grip at the top of the standings.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

