Preview:Famalicao vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Famalicao and Porto, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

In no way expected to be a walk in the park, Primeira Liga leaders Porto make the short trip to Vila Nova on Sunday evening for a clash with an in-form Famalicao.

Just three days after settling for a 1-1 draw at Utrecht in the Europa League, the Dragons look to tighten their hold on the Primeira Liga summit against hosts unbeaten in six across all competitions.

Match preview

Rarely has Francesco Farioli’s Porto failed to leave a game with full spoils this season, and that near-perfect run suffered a second consecutive hiccup on the continental front as Borja Sainz’s 66th-minute strike failed to inspire a comeback win despite their hosts being reduced to ten men shortly afterwards.

Having also suffered a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground in the previous Europa League outing, the Dragons have dropped out of the automatic playoff spots to 14th in the league phase, and they now turn attention back to the Primeira Liga with the aim of retaining their position at the summit.

Porto are three points clear at the top, with 28 points collected from the opening 10 fixtures, while the only blemish in this run remains a goalless draw with Jose Mourinho’s Benfica on matchday eight.

Consecutive 2-1 victories over Famalicao and Braga have come afterwards, with both requiring late goals to secure full spoils, raising the question of whether the Dragons have lost some of their once explosive edge.

Defensive solidity has also shown cracks, with Porto conceding in back-to-back league games after allowing only one across the previous eight top-flight outings, while five goals have been let in across the last four matches in all competitions compared with just two in the 11 prior.

As long as their team gets the job done, Azuis e Brancos faithful would care little for style this weekend, particularly against a team that has scored in nine of the last ten league meetings with the Dragons.

That is not to say Famalicao have had it smooth in that sequence, having avoided defeat only twice (L8, D2), including a 1-1 stalemate in last season’s corresponding fixture.

However, fans of Vila Nova arrive this one with belief, after seeing their side go unbeaten in each of their last six outings across all competitions, including a Portuguese Cup triumph over third-division Sao Joa Ver, which kick-started a three-match winning streak.

The other five games in that sequence form an impressive run in the Primeira Liga, with last weekend’s 1-0 victory marking the fifth league triumph and leaving Famalicao fifth on 19 points, just three shy of European positions.

Hugo Oliveira’s men have thrived primarily thanks to a watertight defence that has conceded just four goals - only Sunday’s visitors have let in fewer (three) - although the attacking end has been modest with 11 scored.

Whether that solid backline can withstand Porto’s formidable attack, which has found the net 23 times, remains uncertain, but Oliveira would seek to avoid a home loss against another ‘‘big three’’, with their only defeat this season coming against Sporting Lisbon.

Team News

Continuing a lengthy spell on the sidelines from a serious knee injury, Oscar Aranda remains Famalicao’s only confirmed absentee heading into this contest.

However, Justin de Haas is touch and go, having missed the previous weekend’s outing, meaning Ibrahima Ba could once again partner Leo Realpe at the heart of the defence.

Antoine Joujou should start on the left wing for a third consecutive league game after scoring the decider against Nacional, though Gil Dias is also in contention after impressing off the bench.

Porto’s only expected absentees remain centre-back Nehuen Perez and striker Luuk de Jong as both continue recovery from injuries.

Zaidu Sanusi returned to the lineup in midweek after missing the previous three games, while Francisco Moura is expected to start at left-back, having done so for the majority of the Primeira Liga campaign.

Samu Aghehowa is almost certain to retain the number nine position, with Deniz Gul expected to resume as backup from the bench despite recent impressive displays.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Mora repaid Farioli’s faith by netting the opener in last weekend’s win against Braga, and although the teenager did not start at Utrecht in midweek, he could feature from the off for a third consecutive league game.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, Haas, Soares; Looi, Amorim; Joujou, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

Porto possible starting lineup:

Costa; Moura, Kiwior Bednarek, A Costa; Froholdt, Varela, Mora; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

We say: Famalicao 1-2 Porto

Famalicao have only lost one league game this season, though that may count for little when facing a formidable Porto side this weekend.

With an 100% record in away league games this term, Porto are well positioned to take full spoils, although defensive vulnerabilities on both sides have been exposed in 10 of the last 11 Primeira Liga meetings.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

