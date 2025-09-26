Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Famalicao and Rio Ave, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Searching for a first victory since the international break, Famalicao welcome Rio Ave this weekend for round seven of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts look to halt a two-game winless streak as they prepare to meet Sunday’s visitors, who are still without a league triumph this season.

Match preview

After falling 2-1 at home to reigning champions Sporting Lisbon, Famalicao seemed on course for a perfect response, only to see joy cut short late on in Rio Maior.

Hugo Oliveira’s men went ahead in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Casa Pia through Leonardo Realpe immediately after the interval, but surrendered that advantage in the 88th minute, leaving Vila Nova with nothing more than a share of the spoils.

That result means Famalicao, who kept clean sheets in the opening four rounds, have now conceded in back-to-back fixtures, although Vila Nova remain the joint-third best defensive side in the division.

Overall, the 2025-26 campaign has still brought an impressive start, with 11 points from a possible 18 placing Fama seventh, while the team have chipped in with seven goals at the other end.

Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho has also been a stronghold for Famalicao, with the recent defeat to Sporting breaking an 11-match unbeaten home streak stretching back to last term, a run that delivered six victories and seven clean sheets.

That sequence also includes a 1-0 victory in last season’s corresponding fixture, which leaves Rio Ave facing consecutive away defeats against Vila Nova, a record that does little to inspire belief for a side yet to win in the current campaign.

The Vilacondenses can, however, take encouragement after securing what stands as arguably the club’s biggest result so far, a 1-1 draw at Benfica in a rescheduled midweek fixture.

Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s men had made a habit of dropping points late on, with each of the three stalemates prior to that game coming from conceding equalisers, yet this time Rio Ave turned the tables as Andre Luiz struck in stoppage time to cancel out Georgiy Sudakov’s effort.

Rioavistas sit 14th in the standings with four points collected from four draws and two defeats heading into Sunday’s trip, and Silaidopoulos will be keen to shore up the defence while relying on an attack that has held up reasonably well.

Vilacondenses have leaked 13 goals - the third most in the division - but have scored eight, drawing a blank only against leaders Porto, and that forward line now faces a Famalicao backline that has shown resilience on home soil.

Rio Ave form (all competitions):

Team News

Apart from Rafa Soares and Oscar Aranda, who remain sidelined, Famalicao boast a clean bill of health, giving Oliveira plenty of selection options.

Leo Realpe returned from suspension in the last outing and made his mark by opening the scoring, a display that should secure another start for the defender.

Aside from Theofanis Bakoulas, who continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, Rio Ave appear to have a full squad available.

Luiz, who came off the bench to rescue a point at Estadio da Luz, is pushing for a starting berth, while Clayton, surprisingly dropped from the lineup in Lisbon, is expected to return up front.

The Brazilian has struck five of the side’s eight goals this season, making him the league’s top scorer, even though he has gone three matches without finding the net.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Realpe, Pinheiro, Haas, Bondo; Looi, Amorim; Sorriso, Sa, Dias; Elisor

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Brabec, Ntoi, Abbey; Athanasiou, Aguilera, Graca, Vrousai; Pohlmann, Clayton, Luiz

We say: Famalicao 1-0 Rio Ave

Rio Ave may draw confidence from a spirited display against Benfica, but Famalicao enter with fresher legs, better overall rhythm and strong home form in this fixture, which points towards a narrow victory for the Vila Nova outfit.

