Sports Mole previews Sunday's Primeira Liga clash between Arouca and Famalicao, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The action continues in round eight of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Arouca and Famalicao go head to head at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Sunday.

The two teams faced off in the final game of pre-season back in August, with the Vila Nova cruising to a 4-1 victory to stretch their unbeaten run in this fixture to three games (2W, 1D) since a 3-2 loss in February 2024.

Match preview

Arouca were no match for a star-studded Porto side last Monday as they suffered a 4-0 thrashing when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca despite having a man advantage for most of the second half.

In a game where Martim Fernandes received his marching orders, Samu Aghehowa, Deniz Gul, Francisco Mora and Zaidu Sanusi all found the back of the net to fire Porto to a seventh win in seven league games.

Prior to that, Arouca picked up their first away win of the campaign on September 20, when they netted twice in the final 16 minutes to mount an impressive comeback and snatch a 2-1 victory over Nacional, ending their four-game winless run (2L, 2D).

Vasco Seabra’s men have now lost three of their opening seven games in the Primeira Liga, while picking up two wins and two draws to collect eight points and sit 11th in the table, level on points with Vitoria de Guimaraes and Santa Clara.

While Arouca have had no concern breaching opposition defences, having netted nine goals so far, their lack of consistency has been in no small part owing to their struggles at the back, where they have conceded 18 goals already (the most goals in the league).

On the other hand, Famalicao appear to have run out of steam since their flying start to the campaign and they will head into the weekend in search of a positive result at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao.

Hugo Oliveira’s men were guilty of a lack of wasteful display in front of goal last Sunday when they fluffed several clear-cut scoring chances before settling for a goalless draw against Rio Ave at the S.

With that result, Famalicao have now gone three consecutive matches without a win, picking up just two points from a possible nine, having kicked off the season with three wins and one draw from the opening four games.

Despite their recent slump, Oliveira will be encouraged with his side’s start to the new campaign, as the Vila Nova have picked up 12 points from the opening seven games to sit sixth in the Primeira Liga table, three points off the top-four places.

Seven of Famalicao’s 12 points have come on the road, but they will need to be at their best this weekend as they journey to the Estadio Municipal de Arouca where they have lost five of their last six visits since January 2018.

Team News

Spanish defender Jose Fontan is set to return to the fold this weekend, having served his one-game suspension for picking up a red card against Nacional on September 20.

On the injury front, Arouca will have to cope without the services of 21-year-old midfielder Mateo Flores, who has missed the last four games since coming off injured against Rio Ave on August 23.

As for Famalicao, Mohamed Yassir Zabiri is currently away on duty with the Moroccan national team at the ongoing Under-20 World Cup and the striker will play no part in this weekend’s clash.

Romeo Beney and Oscar Aranda are also out of contention for the trip to the Estadio Municipal de Arouca as they are currently recuperating from thigh and cruciate ligament injuries respectively.

Angolan defender Pedro Bondo was a notable absentee against Rio Ave last time out and the 20-year-old is also a major doubt for this weekend’s clash.

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Valido; Esgaio, Popovic, Rocha, Sola; Simao, Fukui; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Barbero

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, Realpe, De Haas, Soares; Van de Looi, Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

We say: Arouca 0-2 Famalicao

With their Taca de Portugal opener on the horizon, Arouca and Famalicao will be out to secure a morale-boosting result as they both struggle for consistency this season.

Famalicao have been tough to crack on their travels and we fancy them to get the better of Arouca, who have managed just one point from their last three home matches.

