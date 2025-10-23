Preview:Benfica vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Arouca, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica aim for the perfect response to their disappointing continental outing as they welcome Arouca to Estadio da Luz on Saturday for round nine of the Primeira Liga.

The Eagles were outclassed by Newcastle on Tuesday, suffering a 3-0 defeat that deepened their struggles in the Champions League, and now return to domestic action against visitors arriving with fresher legs.

Match preview

St James’ Park was never a happy hunting ground for Jose Mourinho during his time in the Premier League, and the midweek trip continued the hoodoo as his Benfica side looked lost at both ends, managing just two shots on target.

An Anthony Gordon strike just past the hour mark broke the deadlock before substitute Harvey Barnes put the game out of reach with a brace in the second half to extend the Eagles’s losing streak on the continental front.

Benfica have now lost their opening three games of the Champions League campaign – Mourinho in charge of the last two – with that poor run leaving the Lisbon outfit second to bottom in the league phase standings.

On the domestic front, however, the Eagles are yet to suffer a defeat this season, their most recent such outing being a 2-0 victory over Chaves in the domestic cup, while a goalless stalemate against league leaders Porto saw both teams remain as the only unbeaten side in the ongoing Portuguese top flight.

Benfica currently sit third in the Primeira Liga on 18 points from eight games (W5, D3), leaving them four points adrift of the summit, with 13 goals scored - the third most in the division - while their four conceded is the joint second fewest.

Looking to get back to winning ways, the Reds, who have won just two of their four home league games this season (D2), would aim to avoid another unnecessary points drop at Da Luz when facing a side from the lower half after 1-1 draws against Santa Clara and Rio Ave.

The fact that Arouca secured a 2-2 result in the corresponding match - ending an 11-game losing league streak in this fixture - is enough to stir up optimism against their inconsistent host as Lobos aim for valuable points to move up the standings.

Vasco Seabra’s men are 11th in the table with nine points collected from two wins, three draws and three defeats, with 10 goals scored, which seems just about decent, but their defensive resolve has been an issue with 19 conceded - only bottom-placed AVS have let in more.

Ten of those goals were shipped against two of the current top three teams following a 6-0 mauling at the hands of reigning champions Sporting Lisbon before a 4-0 defeat to leaders Porto, so Arouquenses might also be wary of crumbling here.

Arouca’s most recent in the Primeira Liga was a 1-1 draw against Famalicao before the international break, though Lobos enter Saturday’s encounter off the back of a 2-1 victory over Portimonense to progress to the next round of the Taca de Portugal.

Benfica Primeira Liga form:





W



D



W



D



W



D





Benfica form (all competitions):





D



W



L



D



W



L





Arouca Primeira Liga form:





D



D



L



W



L



D





Arouca form (all competitions):





D



L



W



L



D



W





Team News

We could see Samuel Dahl return to the left back position after the Swede was rested in midweek, especially with Amar Dedic’s availability uncertain.

Dedic was forced off on Wednesday and if passed unfit for this game, Tomas Araujo should move to his more natural position at right back after deputising at the opposite flank of defence against Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the injured trio of Bruma (Achilles tendon rupture), Alexander Bah (cruciate ligament) and Manu Silva (knee) will continue their recoveries on the sidelines.

Winger Gianluca Prestianni is back from international duty with the Argentina U-20 and should boost offensive options for Benfica.

Aside from long-term absentee Mateo Flores, Arouca boast a clean bill of health, giving head coach Seabra a wide pool of players to choose from.

Miguel Puche could get his first league start of the season after netting the decisive brace to help Lobos advance to the next round of the Taca de Portugal.

Jose Fontan was sent off for a second yellow card in the last league outing against Famalicao but should be back here after sitting out the domestic cup outing with Portimonese.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; T Araujo, Otamendi, A Silva, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Aursnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Valido; Esgaio, Fontan, Popovic, Sola; Simao, Fukui; Trezza, Gozalbez, Djouahra; Puche

We say: Benfica 2-0 Arouca

Despite their recent inconsistencies, Benfica should be expected to take all three points here given their dominance in this fixture, with the previous draw viewed as a mere blip, so anything short of a comfortable victory against a side that has faltered against the league’s heavyweights this season would come as an upset.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email