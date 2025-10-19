Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newcastle United resume Champions League football this midweek, looking to build on their success from the previous round as they welcome winless Benfica to St James’ Park for matchday three action.

The Magpies secured an emphatic 4-0 victory over Union SG in their most recent continental outing and now face visitors who have lost both of their opening games in the campaign.

Match preview

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League last term to earn a place in the Champions League for the second time in three years but were handed a tough start to the campaign.

Facing last season’s semi-finalists Barcelona was never going to be an easy opener, and the Spanish giants claimed a 2-1 victory at St. James’ Park, with Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford’s brace leaving Anthony Gordon’s effort a mere consolation.

Having bounced back with that emphatic success in Brussels on matchday two, the Magpies — who have never reached the knockout stage of the Champions League — have now increased their chances of doing so.

With games against Athletic Club, Marseille, Bayer Leverkusen, PSV Eindhoven and Paris Saint-Germain still to come, Newcastle aim for another victory on Tuesday in what would be their second consecutive win in the competition for the first time since February 2003.

To achieve this, Eddie Howe’s men would have to shake off Saturday's 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, which brought an end to their two-game winning run and left the Tyneside club 12th in the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, Benfica eased past Chaves last time out, claiming a 2-0 victory over the second-division side courtesy of a goal in each half from Vangelis Pavlidis to progress to the next round of the Taca de Portugal.

The win ended a two-game winless spell for Jose Mourinho’s men and marked the Portuguese boss’ third victory across all competitions (D2, L1) since taking the reins on September 19.

The past couple of months have been eventful for Mourinho, who found himself appointed by the very team whose triumph had cost him his job at Fenerbahce and has since crossed paths with two of his former clubs in quick succession.

A Richard Rios own goal denied the 62-year-old a point on his return to Stamford Bridge as the Reds fell 1-0 to make it four consecutive defeats in the Champions League, with their other result this term being a disastrous 3-2 loss to Qarabag at Estadio da Luz in the opening fixture that led to Bruno Lage’s dismissal.

Holding Primeira Liga leaders Porto to a goalless draw at Estadio do Dragao felt like a better homecoming for Mourinho, though Benfica remain five points adrift in third place after eight games with 18 points (W5, D3, L0).

That said, while the Eagles go in search of their first Champions League point with Tuesday’s trip to Tyneside, history suggests they face a daunting task, as the Reds have won only one of their last nine away games against English teams in European competition (D3, L5).

Team News

Newcastle will remain without key players in the full-back positions, with Tino Livramento expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks due to a knee injury, while Lewis Hall continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

As a result, Dan Burn is expected to fill in once again at left-back on Tuesday, with Kieran Trippier occupying the opposite flank of defence.

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar last started for the Magpies in the defeat to Barcelona on matchday one, and it would not be a surprise if he returns to the starting XI here, meaning there could be a change to the Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw partnership at the heart of defence.

Yoane Wissa has yet to feature for Newcastle since joining from Brentford in the summer, as he continues to nurse a knee problem, but the Magpies can once again rely on Nick Woltemade, who continued his impressive record up front with a stunning strike on Saturday to take his tally to five across all competitions.

Gordon leads the club’s scoring chart in this season’s Champions League with three goals following his brace against Union after Woltemade’s opener and will look to extend his fine run in the competition here.

Joelinton was a doubt for the Brighton clash due to fitness concerns and managed just 45 minutes before being replaced by Lewis Miley, whose impressive cameo could earn him a starting spot on Tuesday.

It came as little surprise that Mourinho, who had named the same starting XI in his previous two games, made a few changes against Chaves, resting a few regulars.

However, we should see Anatoliy Trubin return in goal, while Nicolas Otamendi is expected to resume his partnership with Antonio Silva at centre-back, and Richard Rios should also be back in midfield after sitting out the previous game in the aftermath of the international break.

Pavlidis has now netted four times in his last four appearances for Benfica, and the Greek forward will aim to continue his fine scoring run as he looks to add to his tally of one in this season’s Champions League.

Right-back Alexander Bah and defensive midfielder Manu Silva will once again miss out as they continue their recoveries from cruciate ligament injuries, while winger Bruma remains sidelined with an Achilles tendon issue.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Miley, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Woltemade, Murphy

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Ausnes, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

We say: Newcastle United 2-1 Benfica

Newcastle have faced Benfica only twice in competitive action and failed to win on both occasions, losing 3-1 in Lisbon before recording a 1-1 draw at home, but will be hoping to secure all three points this time with the backing of the Tyneside crowd.

While the Reds have struggled away from home against English opposition in Europe, Mourinho has also not enjoyed much success at St. James’ Park, losing five of his 12 visits, so we are backing the hosts to edge this one.

