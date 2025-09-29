Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Union SG and Newcastle United, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Newcastle United will be aiming to record their first victory of their 2025-26 Champions League campaign when they continue their league phase with a contest against Union SG on Wednesday night.

The Magpies suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in their opening match of the competition in the middle of the month, while Union SG recorded an impressive 3-1 win away to PSV Eindhoven.

Match preview

Union SG are the reigning Belgian champions, and they will enter this match off the back of five straight wins in all competitions, including a 3-1 success away to Dutch giants PSV in their first game of the 2025-26 Champions League league phase.

The Old Lady are playing in the league phase/group stage of the Champions League for the first time ever, but they did make it to the Europa League knockout phase playoffs last season, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Ajax.

Sebastien Pocognoli's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 victory over Westerlo in the Jupiler Pro League on Saturday, with the result leaving them top of their domestic table on 23 points, boasting a record of seven wins and two draws from nine matches.

Union SG are unbeaten in all competitions since the Belgium Super Cup against Club Brugge on July 20, and their fans would be in dreamland if another Champions League win could be secured on Wednesday.

The Belgian outfit will also take on Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, Marseille, Bayern Munich and Atalanta BC in this season's league phase, so there are some fascinating matches to come.

As for Newcastle, the Magpies will enter the match off the back of a last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, which would have been a very difficult result to take.

Eddie Howe's side led 1-0 until the 84th minute, when Mikel Merino levelled, before Gabriel came up with a winner for the Gunners in the sixth minute of added time at the end of the 90; a poor start to the season has left Newcastle down in 15th spot in the Premier League table on six points from six matches.

Newcastle have progressed in the EFL Cup this season, beating Bradford City 4-1 at home, but they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona in their Champions League opener on September 18.

On-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford scored twice for Barcelona at St James' Park, and Anthony Gordon's late goal for Howe's side only proved to be a consolation.

The Magpies played in the group stage of the Champions League in 2023-24, but they finished fourth in a group which involved AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund.

Union SG Champions League form:

W

Union SG form (all competitions):

DWWWWW

Newcastle United Champions League form:

L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

DWLDWL

Team News

Union SG are set to be without the services of Mohammed Fuseini, who has an ankle injury, while Raul Florucz is unavailable for selection due to suspension.

Promise David has been in excellent form this season, scoring five times in nine appearances, and he is set to be joined in the final third of the field by Kevin Rodriguez and Ousseynou Niang.

There had been some slight doubt over Rodriguez's fitness, with the 25-year-old carrying a knock, but he is expected to be cleared to start the European fixture with Newcastle on Wednesday night.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be missing Tino Livramento, who was stretchered off the field after landing awkwardly in the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

There are concerns when it comes to the England international considering his previous ACL issue, with the right-back potentially now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Jacob Ramsey and Yoane Wissa will both again miss out through injuries, while Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall remain doubts for Howe's side.

Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman are both expected to start at the back, while there could be returns to the starting XI for Anthony Elanga and Kieran Trippier.

Union SG possible starting lineup:

Scherpen; Khalaili, Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Ait El Hadj, Zorgane, Rasmussen; Rodriguez, David, Niang

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

We say: Union SG 1-2 Newcastle United

This has the potential to be a very tough match for Newcastle, as Union SG have been in excellent form this season. It would not be a surprise to see a home win or indeed a draw, but we believe that the Magpies have enough quality to navigate their way to an extremely important three points.

