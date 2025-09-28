Gabriel Magalhaes went from zero to hero as the Arsenal centre-back's last-gasp header seals an engrossing 2-1 comeback win for the Gunners over Newcastle United at St James' Park in the Premier League.

Winless on the Magpies' turf since May 2023, the Gunners' North-East curse reared its ugly head in the first half, where Mikel Arteta's men put in a much-improved overall display but still found themselves behind - controversially - at the break.

The visitors were initially awarded a penalty when Nick Pope appeared to take out Viktor Gyokeres, but upon a check of the pitchside monitor, referee Jarred Gillett overturned the decision; Pope got the slightest touch on the ball before taking out the Arsenal number 14.

A penny for Arteta's thoughts around 20 minutes later, as Magpies marksman Nick Woltemade headed home from a corner that the Gunners should not have conceded in the first place, while Gabriel let himself down by trying to win a cheap foul off of the towering German.

However, the Gunners defender redeemed himself and then some in the dying embers, as after ex-Magpie Mikel Merino came off the bench to level matters in the final 10, Gabriel harnessed his set-piece mastery to nod in an epic injury-time winner.

Thanks to Liverpool's first loss of the season at Crystal Palace, second-placed Arsenal are now just two points behind the Reds at the top of the Premier League table, while Newcastle stay 15th with just five points on the board.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

When the going gets tough, Gabriel corner goals. And this may prove to be an especially crucial one.

After Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all let points slip through their grasp on Saturday, it was of absolute paramount importance for Arsenal to capitalise in the North East, and they could very well be looking back at this result as a season-defining one come May.

As with any Newcastle-Arsenal encounter these days, there was no shortage of ferocity and flashpoints, from the Gyokeres penalty that was overturned to the hosts having vociferous appeals turned away after a perceived Gabriel handball.

Arteta will no doubt feel that justice was served in the end, and the statistics say that Arsenal were deserved winners over Eddie Howe's side, who did little to truly trouble David Raya after Woltemade's opener.

The visitors still needed two crosses and two headers to make the net bulge - raising more questions about their creative deficiencies - but in circumstances such as today's, it does not matter how the ball goes in. It just has to go in.

NEWCASTLE VS. ARSENAL HIGHLIGHTS

Nick Woltemade goal vs. Arsenal (34th min, Newcastle 1-0 Arsenal)



Is it just going to be one of those days for Arsenal?

Not long after having a penalty overturned, the Gunners concede the cheapest of corners as Cristhian Mosquera slices a seemingly simple backpass straight out of play.

Newcastle take the corner short, and Sandro Tonali sends in a pinpoint inswinging delivery, which Woltemade meets with a bullet header into the bottom corner.

The visitors are incensed - they feel that Woltemade had two hands on Gabriel's back as the Brazilian fell to the floor - but replays show that the contact was minimal and the goal stands.

Mikel Merino goal vs. Newcastle (84th min, Newcastle 1-1 Arsenal)



Arteta's bench does the business again!

In a carbon copy of the build-up to Woltemade's goal, the visitors take a short corner from the left, and Declan Rice sends in a sumptuous delivery for Merino to head home via the inside of the far post.

Pope looked hitherto unbeatable, but the Newcastle number one seemed to think one was going wide as he stood and watched. It did not.

Gabriel Magalhaes goal vs. Newcastle (90+6 min, Newcastle 1-2 Arsenal)



THAT. IS. WHAT. HE. DOES.

Pope from goes to hero to zero, and Gabriel from zero to hero; the Newcastle goalkeeper ventures out into no man's land at a Martin Odegaard corner, which he is nowhere close to getting through a sea of bodies.

Of course, it is corner connoisseur Gabriel to take full advantage, rising highest to flick a deft header into an empty net and sparking away-end euphoria.

MAN OF THE MATCH - DECLAN RICE

Pope would have been an absolute sure-fire winner had he not gone walkabouts for Gabriel's winner, while the Arsenal centre-back misses out on account of his pitiful fall just before Woltemade's goal.

In the end, the man who delivered the sumptuous delivery for Arsenal's first gets it, as Rice conjured up three key passes, won seven of his nine duels and completed 88% of his passes on the St James' Park pitch.

They got him half price.

NEWCASTLE VS. ARSENAL MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 36%-64% Arsenal

Shots: Newcastle 8-20 Arsenal

Shots on target: Newcastle 3-7 Arsenal

Corners: Newcastle 7-12 Arsenal

Fouls: Newcastle 8-9 Arsenal

BEST STATS



WHAT NEXT?

Both Arteta and Howe have Champions League matches on the agenda this week, as Arsenal host Olympiacos and Newcastle travel to Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

The Gunners then have another two-day break before a home London derby against West Ham United, a day before the Magpies host Nottingham Forest.

