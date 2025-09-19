Marcus Rashford creates Barcelona history with his match-winning brace in Thursday's 2-1 Champions League victory over Newcastle United.

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford etched his name in Barcelona history with a brace in Thursday's 2-1 win over Newcastle United.

Rashford was given the opportunity to start in his Champions League debut for Barcelona, although he failed to have too much of an impact in the first half at St. James Park.

However, the England international made sure to make his mark in the second period, heading the Blaugrana into the lead with his first goal for the club.

Rashford netted a second less than ten minutes later, rifling a thunderous effort off the crossbar to double his team's advantage.

Anthony Gordon pulled a goal back for the hosts late on, but Rashford's double proved enough to clinch all three points for Hansi Flick's charges.

Rashford achieves Barcelona first against Newcastle

Not only did he fire Barcelona to victory, but Rashford also created a piece of history with his match-winning display in the north east.

The Manchester United loanee became the first Barcelona player to net a brace in his first Champions League away appearance for the club.

Rashford also followed in the footsteps of two legendary English strikers, including prolific Bayern Munich marksman Harry Kane.

The 27-year-old became the second English player after Kane to score on his first Champions League appearance against an English team with a team from outside England.

Rashford was also the first English player to represent Barcelona in European competition for the first time since Gary Lineker in 1989.

What next for Rashford and Barcelona?

An injury to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has allowed Rashford to start the last two competitive matches for the Catalan giants.

Having registered three goal contributions in those two games, Rashford has made a strong case for Flick to put him in the starting lineup even when Yamal returns to full fitness.

Yamal remains a doubt for Sunday's La Liga fixture against Getafe, so Rashford could start on the left flank for a third consecutive game.

The attacker will be aiming to follow his successful display against Newcastle by netting his first goal in La Liga.



