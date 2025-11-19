Sports Mole previews Friday's Taca de Portugal clash between Atletico Clube de Portugal and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica resume from the international break with a short trip across town to face third-division side Atletico Clube de Portugal on Friday in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal.

The Eagles overcame Liga 2 outfit Chaves 2-0 in the previous round, while the hosts reached this stage by edging Ribordosa 1-0 and then defeating Felgueiras 2-0.

Match preview

Benfica’s win against Chaves sparked a run of four straight domestic victories, but a disappointing stalemate before the break halted that momentum.

Jose Mourinho’s side let a two-goal advantage slip in a 2-2 draw with Casa Pia at Estadio da Luz, leaving them six points behind league leaders Porto.

Just four days earlier, Benfica fell 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen at the same ground, keeping them second from bottom in their Champions League standings with no points from four matches.

Friday offers an opportunity to regain momentum and continue their pursuit of long-awaited Portuguese Cup triumph, having last lifted the silverware eight years ago - Benfica’s longest drought among domestic honours.

Progressing beyond this stage has usually been routine for the Reds, who last fell at this hurdle in 2015-16 against city rivals Sporting Lisbon, the same club that denied them the trophy in last season’s final.

Meanwhile, this is the farthest Atletico have gone in the competition since 2014-15, and only three times in their history have the Alcantara club advanced beyond this stage.

Achieving that rare feat again will be a big ask for a side that has not tasted victory in their most recent three matches (D2, L1), including a 1-1 draw away at Amora in Liga 3 last time out.

However, the Carroceiros have been solid at home, winning four of their last six games at Tapadinha (D1, L1) and keeping clean sheets in five of those encounters, so they will look to pull off a surprise on Friday.

Atletico are no strangers to giant-killing, having eliminated Porto in the 2006-07 campaign, though they have not fared well against Benfica, who recorded a 6-0 victory when the sides last met in the Taca de Portugal in 1982.

Team News

Given the calibre of opposition, manager Pedro Basto d'Oliveira is expected to field his strongest available squad, though Vicente Durand will sit this one out after receiving a red card in the previous encounter, paving the way for Dinamite to slot in at left-back.

Meanwhile, winger Delic remains a doubt after missing the last outing, so Joaozinho and Barandas — who scored against Amora — could keep their spots on the flanks, while Caio Santana and Nicolas Souza vie for the number nine role.

Paulinho and Bruno Almeida are likely to feature in defence, though the final backline spot is uncertain following Fran Gonzalez’s first league start last time out, replacing Duarte Henriques at centre-back.

Thirty-four-year-old midfielder Ricardo Dias brings experience to the fold, having won the Portuguese Cup with Porto in 2010.

Alexander Bah, Manu Silva, and Bruma have been regulars in Benfica’s treatment room this season, but a fresh wave of fitness issues has hit the squad in recent weeks.

Enzo Barrenechea was forced off during the draw with Casa Pia, while Vangelis Pavlidis (tendon) and Georgiy Sudakov (hip) returned from the international break carrying injuries.

The same goes for Dodi Lukebakio, who was forced off in Belgium’s win over Liechtenstein, though the winger was not expected to feature here anyway as he is serving a suspension for a disciplinary issue incurred during his time at Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Samuel Soares is expected to return in goal to give first-choice keeper Anatoliy Trubin a rest, while Franjo Ivanovic has the chance to lead the line with Vangelis sidelined.

Atletico CP possible starting lineup:

Rodrigo Dias; Dinamite, Almeida, Gonzalez, Paulinho; Catarino, Ricardo Dias; Joaozinho, Caleb, Barandas; Santana

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Soares; Dedic, T Araujo, A silva, Dahl; Veloso, Barriero; Prestianni, Ausnes, Schjelderup; Ivanovic

We say: Atletico Clube de Portugal 0-3 Benfica

Despite Benfica’s recent injury woes, the gulf in quality is significant, so any result other than a comfortable win for Mourinho’s side would be a surprise.

