Preview:Ajax vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Ajax and Benfica, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The only two teams without a point so far in the Champions League campaign will square off at Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday for matchday five as Ajax play host to Benfica.

The Dutch side - led by interim manager Fred Grim - were thrashed 3-0 by Galatasaray on matchday three, while the Portuguese visitors suffered a 1-0 loss against Bayer Leverkusen.

Match preview

A disastrous second half condemned Ajax to another bruising Champions League night as the Lancers unravelled during a 19-minute spell in which Victor Osimhen scored a hat-trick in Galatasaray’s visit to Amsterdam.

Following humiliations against Marseille (4-0) and Chelsea (5-1) and a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan on the opening day, the Lancers would hardly have imagined a worse start to their 19th campaign in the main stage of Europe’s elite.

Shipping 14 leaves the Amsterdammers with the leakiest defence among all 36 teams, while their solitary goal is the fewest in the competition, so it comes as little surprise that Ajax remain rock bottom of the league phase standings.

The Lancers, who were eliminated in the Round of 16 in last season’s Europa League after home and away setbacks to Eintracht Frankfurt, have now suffered defeat in seven successive continental outings – the longest such run in the club’s history.

Meanwhile, eight defeats have come in Ajax’s last nine appearances in the Champions League group stage/league phase (W1), and De Joden currently do not resemble a side capable of ending their European misery given their ongoing turmoil.

Still without a permanent manager since Johnny Heitinga’s dismissal, interim boss Grim has overseen three consecutive losses, including a 2-1 league setback against SBV Excelsior at the Cruyff Arena on Saturday.

Currently out of the top four in the Eredivisie standings, that defeat also means De Joden have now lost three of their last four home games across all competitions (D1), while an away win at Twente remains Ajax’s only success in nine competitive outings (D2, L6).

Life has not been as turbulent for Tuesday’s visitors, who halted a two-game winless spell with a 2-0 victory against Atletico Clube de Portugal in the Taca de Portugal at the weekend, although a frustrated Jose Mourinho needed four half-time changes to turn the tide.

Now among the last 16 in the competition, Benfica, who lifted the Supertaca at the beginning of the season, have enjoyed steady progress on the domestic front, having also reached the semi-final of the League Cup.

However, a disappointing 2-2 draw against Casa Pia in their most recent top-flight outing leaves the Eagles six points adrift of the Primeira Liga summit, while sitting second from bottom in the league phase standings represents their poorest position in any competition this term.

Very uncanny for the two-time Champions League winner, Mourinho has lost each of his three UCL games in charge without scoring, including a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea, a 3-0 reverse at Newcastle United and their latest such setback against Leverkusen at Estadio da Luz.

Benfica have now fallen in each of their last six outings in Europe's top-tier club competition, though the Eagles can draw encouragement from a 1-0 success against Ajax when both teams last met in Amsterdam, even if that stands as one of only two victories in nine previous encounters (D3, L4).

Team News

Although he returned from injury with a short cameo last time out, left-back Owen Wijndal appears unlikely to feature on Tuesday, while right-back Anton Gaaei remains doubtful after being forced off on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Steven Berghuis and Branco van den Boomen remain sidelined as they continue their recoveries from a groin and back problem, respectively.

Wout Weghorst has drawn a blank in four consecutive appearances, so it would not be surprising if the 33-year-old makes way for Kasper Dolberg, who struck Ajax’s consolation against Excelsior.

The introduction of Leandro Barreiro, Andreas Schjelderup, Samuel Dahl and Richard Rios - who found the net in the encounter - brought spark to Benfica’s second-half performance last time out, so the majority - if not all - could earn starting roles on Tuesday.

Mourinho should revert to his favoured 4-2-3-1 after the 3-4-3 against Atletico failed to click, while Anatoliy Trubin is expected to return in goal for the bigger stage, with Georgiy Sudakov also set for a recall after being rested.

Still searching for a Champions League goal since scoring in the opening 3-2 defeat against Qarabag, Vangelis Pavlidis may draw confidence from finding the target in consecutive matches for Benfica as he looks to strike again at the Cruyff Arena, having done so in three of his last four visits during spells with AZ Alkmaar and Willem II.

Dodi Lukebakio, who suffered an ankle fracture during international duties, has now undergone successful surgery and is expected to be out for about three months.

Meanwhile, right-back Alexander Bah, winger Bruma and defensive midfielder Manu Silva will continue their long recovery journeys to fitness.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dahl, Otamendi, A Silva, Dedic; Rios, Barreiro; Ausenes, Sudakov, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Gaaei, Sutalo, Baas, Alders; Regeer, Taylor; Edvardsen, Gloukh, Godts; Dolberg

We say: Ajax 1-2 Benfica

Ajax have struggled at both ends of the pitch, particularly in defence, so Benfica could sense the perfect opportunity to end their Champions League drought.

The Eagles have the better momentum, with De Joden’s upheaval adding another layer of difficulty for the hosts, so Mourinho’s men may well depart Amsterdam with smiles on their faces.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

