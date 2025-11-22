Manchester United lead the race for Ajax wonderkid Jorthy Mokio ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 17-year-old has been an important player for Ajax this season, featuring on 11 occasions in all competitions, including three appearances in the Champions League, and he is viewed as one of the best young talents in Europe.

Mokio's future has recently been the subject of much speculation, with Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all believed to be interested, while Man United are said to be keen.

According to CaughtOffside, the 20-time English champions are at the head of the queue for Mokio, with the club already putting a plan in place to offer 'guaranteed minutes and a clear development path'.

Mokio made the move to his Amsterdam club from Gent in 2024, and he has represented his Dutch club on 29 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice, while he has been capped on one occasion by Belgium.

Man United 'leading the race' for Ajax's Mokio

Mokio is a 6ft left-footed midfielder, but he is also capable of playing in defence, and teams from the Premier League allegedly believe that he could be a star in England's top flight.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are also believed to be keen, but Mokio is said to be looking to move to the Premier League at this stage of his career, with Man United thought to be at the head of the queue.

Mokio's contract with Ajax is due to expire in June 2027, so the Dutch giants are not in a strong position when it comes to his future, and the club will be wary of allowing him to enter the final year of his deal.

Would Mokio be a good signing for Man United?

Mokio is regarded as one of the best young talents in European football, and it would be some statement of intent from the 20-time English champions if they managed to win the race for his signature.

The Red Devils are targeting outstanding youngsters as part of their transfer policy under minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is no question that Mokio fits the bill.

Sekou Kone, Chido Obi, Enzo Kana-Biyik, Diego Leon and Ayden Heaven are among the young talents to have moved to Old Trafford since Ratcliffe's arrival.

Mokio's exposure to first-team football at this stage of his career would stand him in good stead when it comes to becoming a regular in the Red Devils squad despite his age.