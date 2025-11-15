Amid Liverpool's Premier League plight in the 2025-26 season, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how the Reds' 10 loan players are performing at their respective clubs.

In the eyes of many Liverpool supporters, the Premier League title is no longer destined for Anfield, as Arne Slot's champions-in-crisis already find themselves eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the English top-flight table.

The Gunners did record the highest net spend of any Premier League club in the summer transfer window just gone, but no side splashed out more than Liverpool, whose staggering £400m+ spending spree is already looking an incredibly costly mistake.

A couple of Liverpool's high-profile summer signings forced some notable names out on loan, while other fringe and juvenile prospects departed on temporary deals with the hope of eventually making a name for themselves on Merseyside.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at how Liverpool's 10 loan players are getting on this season.

Debuting for Liverpool in the 2024-25 season thanks to Alisson Becker's injury woes, Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros followed former Reds coach Johnny Heitinga to Ajax for the 2025-26 campaign, but the 24-year-old's fortunes have not improved for the better.

Jaros immediately became Ajax's first-choice goalkeeper, but he kept just two clean sheets in his first 11 games for the Amsterdam giants, conceding 18 goals and eventually losing his place in the side.

Jaros's last appearance for Ajax came on October 18 - since then, 42-year-old Remko Pasveer has been preferred to the Liverpool loanee, who was restricted to a watching brief in his side's 5-1 Champions League loss to Chelsea last month.

Staying in between the sticks, 22-year-old Harvey Davies - who is still waiting to make his first senior appearance for Liverpool - signed for League Two side Crawley Town for the current campaign.

Like Jaros, Davies quickly established himself as number one, but he also has just two clean sheets to show from his first 12 games, during which he has shipped 22 goals in all competitions.

The former England youth international returned from a finger injury against Peterborough in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday, but he made a fatal error in possession during a 2-1 defeat - being robbed of the ball by Jimmy-Jay Morgan for the Posh's first goal.

Amid Milos Kerkez's struggles, some Reds fans may have wondered how Owen Beck might have fared under Arne Slot at Anfield this season, but the less said about the 23-year-old's Derby County stint the better.

Indeed, Beck is yet to make a single senior appearance for the Rams due to a muscular injury, and he only made his comeback for the Under-21s in a Premier League 2 fixture with Blackburn Rovers on November 10.

The left-back completed 40 minutes of that contest, and the Rams are now hopeful of having him fit for senior action following the international break.

On the opposite side of defence, 21-year-old Isaac Mabaya is currently rubbing shoulders with the son of a Liverpool legend - James Carragher - at Wigan Athletic.

However, the right-back's 2025-26 season has also been a torrid affair so far, as he has made just three appearances for the Latics, the most recent of which came on August 12.

For the past three months, Mabaya has been recovering from Achilles surgery, and he returned to his parent club to recover shortly after going under the knife.

Up in Scotland, 22-year-old midfielder Luca Stephenson has enjoyed better fortunes for Dundee United, whom he rejoined for the current campaign after a productive loan spell in 2024-25, when he was named the club's Young Player of the Season.

The Englishman scored three times for Dundee Utd last season, and he has already matched that total in 2025-26, registering a trio of strikes and one assist in nine Scottish Premiership appearances so far.

Stephenson netted the most recent of those goals against Hearts just before the international break, and the Liverpool loanee is a stalwart for the Scottish side on the right flank.

Still just 20 years old, Lewis Koumas signed for Championship upstarts Birmingham City after a successful stint at Stoke City last season, but he is yet to ignite his career at St Andrews.

The Wales international has failed to register a goal or assist in his first 13 games for Birmingham, although he has started just five of those games, making a further eight appearances off the bench.

Koumas's path to the first XI is currently blocked by Patrick Roberts and Premier League winner Demarai Gray, but he was nevertheless selected for this month's Wales squad.

A member of Liverpool's triumphant EFL Cup and FA Cup squads from the 2021-22 season - even if he did not make it onto the pitch for Jurgen Klopp's side - James Balagizi has now dropped outside the Football League altogether.

The 22-year-old joined fifth-tier Forest Green Rovers this summer and scored on his second appearance for the National League side, but he has not played a league match since October 4.

Balagizi did come off the bench in Rovers' 4-3 FA Cup loss to Luton Town on October 31, but he has failed to make the squad for either of Forest Green's last two fifth-tier contests.

James McConnell - Ajax

Also swapping Anfield for Amsterdam alongside Jaros in the summer, highly-rated midfielder James McConnell is another victim of the Eredivisie giants' plight and the sacking of former mentor Heitinga.

However, the 21-year-old was only a fringe option even when the ex-Reds coach was in charge, and he is without a goal or assist in seven appearances for the Dutch side in all competitions.

One of McConnell's only two starts for Ajax so far came in the Champions League crushing at the hands of Chelsea, and he has been an unused substitute in their last two Eredivisie games.

The theme of Liverpool's loanees struggling for minutes continues with their most high-profile exit of the summer, as Harvey Elliott career has stalled and then some since he signed for Aston Villa to replace Marco Asensio.

The 22-year-old has played just 167 minutes for the Lions, has failed to complete more than 45 minutes in a Premier League game and has not even made Unai Emery's squad for their last two top-flight contests.

Elliott will join Villa permanently if he makes 10 appearances for the club this season, but talk of a January recall has inevitably surfaced while he fails to impress Emery, who is not yet convinced that the playmaker has the necessary skillset and physicality to operate as his number 10.

The Athletic report that a winter return to Liverpool is unlikely for the Fulham starlet, who seemingly has no choice but to keep plugging away and waiting for his opportunity in the West Midlands.

One long-serving Liverpool full-back left the club to a spew of hateful messages this summer, but another departed still adored by supporters - the Greek Scouser Kostas Tsimikas.

The 29-year-old signed for Roma with the hope of becoming a first-choice player after five years as Andrew Robertson's understudy, but he has made just two starts in Serie A and three in the Europa League, providing one assist in the latter competition.

Even though fellow left-back Angelino has been missing for the past several weeks due to bronchitis, the Brazilian Wesley - a right-back by trade - has often been preferred to the Liverpool-owned defender in the left wing-back role.

