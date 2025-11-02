Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Champions League clash between Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen go in search of their first wins in the Champions League league phase campaign as both teams square up at Estadio da Luz on Tuesday.

The Portuguese giants are without a point from their opening three matches to sit second from bottom, while the German visitors are not far off, currently 30th in the standings after drawing two of their three outings in the competition.

Benfica’s Champions League adventure could scarcely have begun in worse fashion, having surrendered a two-goal lead to finish on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline against Qarabag in their opening fixture under Bruno Lage.

A managerial change offered little respite on the continental stage, as Jose Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge ended in a 1-0 defeat on matchday two, while the Portuguese manager also watched his side crumble at St James’ Park in round three.

That 3-0 reverse against Newcastle was an uncharacteristic result for a Mourinho-led team, yet the two-time Champions League winner has bigger problems to solve in the final third, with only three sides registering fewer shots on target than Benfica’s eight in the competition.

For all their European struggles, the Reds have been imperious on the domestic scene, with last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Vitoria de Guimaraes marking their seventh triumph in a ten-game unbeaten run in the top flight and keeping them third in the standings.

The Lisbon outfit have also tightened up defensively, not conceding in any of their last five Portuguese fixtures, four of which have ended in wins, including the most recent three that yielded a combined 11 goals.

Translating that domestic dominance to the European stage remains the key aim; otherwise, the Reds risk a rare early exit after progressing to the knockout rounds in three of the last four editions.

That makes Tuesday’s encounter a must-win for Benfica, who can draw confidence from history, having triumphed in two of the previous four meetings, though the most recent clashes saw them lose 3-1 in Germany during the 2013-14 group stage before a goalless draw in return leg.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are chasing a response from a rough spell after suffering a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at the weekend, marking Kasper Hjulmand’s first league defeat in charge and leaving Die Werkself fifth in the Bundesliga table.

Just a fortnight earlier, the Danish manager endured his first defeat at the helm, collapsing 7-2 at home to European champions Paris Saint-Germain on matchday three, equalling the number of goals they conceded in the entirety of last season’s league phase in the elite.

Eliminated in the round of 16 last term, Leverkusen face a race against time to secure back-to-back knockout appearances, having also failed to win their opening two fixtures of this campaign against Copenhagen (2-2) and PSV Eindhoven (1-1).

The loss to PSG means the Black and Reds have now gone winless in their first three matches of the Champions League main stage for the first time in nine years, but they will look to end that run, encouraged by an away record of four wins, two draws and one defeat across all competitions this season.

Benfica will remain without injured trio of Alexander Bah, Manu Silva and Bruma, who continue their recovery from injuries.

Fredrik Aursnes has impressed in a makeshift role at right-back and is expected to retain that position with Amar Dedic still sidelined.

The rest of the defence should feature Nicolas Otamendi, Samuel Dahl and Tomas Araujo, though Antonio Silva could return to the lineup, having started the previous three rounds.

Vangelis Pavlidis is almost certain to lead the line once again, seeking to add to his 13 goals for the season, though only one has come in the Champions League.

Leverkusen face several absentees, with Exequiel Palacios, Lucas Vazquez, Axel Tape, Equi Fernandez and Nathan Tella all ruled out through injury.

Club captain Robert Andrich will also miss out as he serves a suspension following his red card in the PSG defeat.

Patrik Schick is in line to feature for the first time since the opening fixture of the campaign and should spearhead the attack having regained full fitness.

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Aursnes, Otamendi, T Araujo, Dahl; Barrenechea, Rios; Schjelderup, Sudakov, Lukebakio; Pavlidis

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Tapsoba, Balde, Quansah; Grimaldo, Garcia, Echeverri, Arthur; Poku, Kofane; Schick

We say: Benfica 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Both sides have endured difficult starts to their Champions League journey, but Benfica appear better placed to claim all three points, fuelled by their strong domestic rhythm and the visitors’ growing list of absentees, particularly in midfield.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



