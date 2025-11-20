Man Utd, Newcastle 'very interested' in signing Ajax starlet

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Ajax youngster Jorthy Mokio, who is looking to take the same step in his career.

The 17-year-old has featured regularly for Ajax this season, making eight Eredivisie appearances, starting three of those matches.

The Belgian youngster has played as a left-back and as a central midfielder for Ajax this season and has also impressed in the Champions League.

Mokio's rapid progress has not gone unnoticed, and according to Sky Switzerland, both Man Utd and Newcastle are keeping a close eye on his progress.

Man Utd, Newcastle interested in Jorthy Mokio?

The report claims that Ajax are desperate to extend his stay at the club, but the versatile defender is not convinced with the current project and wants to explore options elsewhere.

Mokio is a highly rated young talent with great potential and scope for development, and United's recruitment team are closely tracking his progress, as they see him as a perfect fit for the club's new direction.

Likewise, the Magpies are looking to focus on recruiting young talents with loads of promise for their defence, and Mokio fits the bill nicely.

Premier League champions Liverpool reportedly have shown interest in the youngster, and they could make a concrete approach if he decides to leave the club next summer.

Who will win the race for Mokio?

It has been suggested that Mokio will choose his next project very wisely, as he wants to join a club that offers regular playing time.

If that is the criterion, he should stay back at Ajax, as neither of the three Premier League clubs mentioned above would be in a position to guarantee him that role.

The likes of United, Liverpool, or Newcastle would probably take him into their academy and gradually integrate him into the first team.

Mokio could also consider a move to Germany, as Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly keen to sign him and can offer him more game time than the three Premier League clubs can at this stage of his career.